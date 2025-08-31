Can Misfits Boxing Topple UFC?

Combat sports have seen Misfits Boxing emerge as the hotspot where influencer boxing is booming. Audiences are clearly giving massive attention to the product they’ve put forward. Fans seem to love how the promotion mixes pre-fight drama, which inevitably spills into a violent scrap in the ring. And the growth is hard to miss. But that begs the question—can they evolve from here? Or, even more ambitiously, could Misfits ever outgrow the UFC?

To be honest, both are very different products—just like boxing and MMA. But the viewers are where they find common ground. From former UFC fighters and pro boxers to famous TV personalities, Misfits have been giving combat sports fans something fresh and exciting. So, naturally, comparisons with Dana White‘s promotion were bound to happen sooner or later. And after the recent success of MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, those murmurs have already begun.

Misfits X DAZN 22: Punching their way into popularity

The recent Misfits 22 event, held on August 30, 2025, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, proved to be a groundbreaking success for the promotion. Fans were hyped to see Tony Ferguson back in the boxing ring after leaving the UFC following an eight-fight losing streak, this time facing a young heavy hitter like Salt Papi. The card was stacked, with Luke Rockhold and Darren Till headlining, and the inclusion of Dillon Danis also kept headlines buzzing all week. But the excitement didn’t stop there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misfits Boxing (@misfitsboxing)

When the big night arrived, the fights delivered! The cheers didn’t stop after ‘El Cucuy’ got his first win since 2019, stopping Salt Papi at 2:43 of Round 3. Darren Till also put on a masterclass against Luke Rockhold, stopping him at 1:08 of Round 3 with a crushing left overhand. On top of that, Danis nearly pulled off a Conor McGregor-style finish, demolishing Warren Spencer in just 15 seconds (two seconds faster than his teammate’s win over Jose Aldo at UFC 192). All in all, it was a night packed with unforgettable highlights!

Looking at audience engagement, Tony Ferguson’s win highlights on YouTube have already surpassed 1 million views just 14 hours after uploading. Darren Till’s knockout over Rockhold is nearing 500k views, and even the prelims stream has crossed the 350k mark. But what does this say about their popularity growth? The highlights from the previous Misfits event, which also had Till in the main event, only reached 71k views.

So, the surge in numbers really shows a significant boost in their popularity. But is that really enough to challenge the UFC’s current popularity? Not quite! Because Dana White’s promotion still dwarfs them in star power, number of events, and overall audience reach.

Is going up against the UFC a David vs. Goliath scenario?

These days, if someone says they’re watching MMA, at least 8 out of 10 times, they would be watching the UFC. That really shows how the company has become a Goliath in the combat sports world. The UFC currently hosts the biggest martial arts events globally—truly nothing short of a spectacle! There have been some talks about them lacking star power, which might be partially true. But it’s equally true that the company continues to thrive.

That’s reflected in their massive $7.7 billion deal with Paramount+ and CBS, set to take effect in 2026. A deal that wouldn’t happen if the growth potential weren’t there. This gives a clear idea of where the UFC stands compared to other promotions, not just Misfits. Still, for the sake of comparison, it’s worth looking at how White’s star fighters stack up against MF’s roster.

UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

As of now, KSI is the flagbearer of influencer boxing, with a huge following behind him. Beyond him, Darren Till has been fighting under the Misfits banner, and now Tony Ferguson has joined the mix. So, aside from the co-owner himself, former UFC fighters have become their primary superstars. Now, compare that to the UFC. Fighters like Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev, Alex Pereira, and Khamzat Chimaev are all relevant global names, competing at the top tier of MMA events. And, how much people love watching them becomes clear when you look at the massive audience interactions they generate.

Take the latest UFC 319 as an example! The pre-fight press conference on YouTube drew 110,000 live viewers, making it the most-watched live presser in the company’s history. Chimaev’s post-fight speech racked up a staggering 2 million views, and the post-fight presser is nearing a million. All on YouTube alone! So, for Misfits, reaching even close to UFC-level popularity is a snake way ahead. That said, nothing is impossible with hard work and smart moves.

Could KSI’s promotion shake Dana White and Co. one day?

Truth be told, surpassing the UFC is a nightmarish task for any relatively new promotion. UFC has almost cemented its position in the combat sports world. For Misfits to reach that level would take time—and even then, White’s promotion would continue to grow in the meantime. To actually narrow the gap, KSI and his team of experts need to focus on strategies that can benefit their future endeavors.

Misfits already have a strong audience that loves dramatic turnarounds. While they should continue delivering that, emphasis on building their own talent is crucial. That way, the promotion wouldn’t rely solely on famous names. Bring in Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and other celebrities, but also invest in fighters like Chase DeMoor and Joey Essex, shaping them into world-class competitors.

This approach allows the audience to watch the best versus the best—a principle the UFC prioritizes above all else. And that’s one of the key reasons fans tune into combat sports: it’s not just about two big names clashing; it’s about true skill and competition as well!

So, do you think Misfits is currently closing the gap with the UFC, or do they still have a long way to go? Share your thoughts in the comments below!