Conor McGregor Exposes Awkward Jake-Logan Paul Tension During Past Encounter

It’s been a while since Conor McGregor and the Paul brothers crossed paths. Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and their mother, Pam, had their chance encounter with ‘The Notorious’ during a bus ride to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in January this year. The outcome? Part hilarious, and part explosive, as they exchanged insults and promises of grandeur. “You kept your mouth shut, you did,” McGregor told Logan.

“I thought we were going to get the fight going. You’re very quiet…” Notably, at the time, McGregor and Logan were in talks for a boxing match in India, but that never materialized. “I’ll slap the two you’s and KSI,” McGregor said. “You’re nixers to me… Side jobs.” Logan clapped back, stating, “You can’t even do your main job. How you gonna do a side job?” This exchange made headlines, but it appears there was more to this encounter, which was not known.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul started beefing over the footage

The encounter filmed by their mother appeared to show the Paul brothers clashing with Conor McGregor. But the real tension surfaced once the cameras stopped rolling. Behind the scenes, it was Jake and Logan Paul who were at odds. “You know what? It was fascinating,” McGregor told Bloody Elbow at his Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn, few weeks ago. “These are content creators, these young men, they’re YouTube guys.”

“When I get in, I’m just rocking around, not thinking of anything. So I show up and straight away they’re like ‘get the camera,’ and it was their mother… who had the phone. So she’s doing her thing, and we’re talking, and whatnot,” McGregor continued in his revealing account with Bloody Elbow. “Then we get on the bus, and the two brothers start going at each other over whose footage it is! So whose footage is it? Is it Logan’s or is it Jake’s?”

McGregor ultimately found the entire situation “funny,” while acknowledging that the footage represented a business opportunity for the Paul brothers. Although Logan Paul once came close to fighting McGregor, it has been Jake Paul who has relentlessly pursued the matchup for years, hurling insults. For now, however, McGregor’s focus appears to lie elsewhere—meaning if the Paul brothers hope to cash in on their long-running feud, they will have to wait.

Conor McGregor has gold in his mind

Conor McGregor hasn’t fought since he broke his leg at UFC 264 back in July 2021 in a fight against Dustin Poirier. So, he previously didn’t mind fighting Logan Paul in a boxing match for life-changing money from the Ambani family. “I had a sweet deal there,” McGregor admitted during the conversation. However, now his priorities have changed.

“Look, them YouTuber fights will come. I’m coming back for glory, for the gold belt, for the triple crown. That’s what I’m after,” McGregor added. There has been some talk of McGregor’s comeback on the UFC White House card, but that remains unconfirmed by the UFC itself. Regardless, McGregor claims he is motivated by Mike Tyson to come back.

“So all these other nixers? Look at Mike Tyson [who fought Jake Paul at age 58], look how fresh he looks, he’s an inspiration to me.”

Clearly, there are layers to everything Jake Paul and Logan Paul do. But had it not been for McGregor, the hidden aspect of their bus ride would have remained a secret. What do you make of the revelation?