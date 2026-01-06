Conor McGregor Gives Floyd Mayweather Two Options to Fulfill MMA Rematch Promise

Could we actually see a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.? It seems possible. Over eight years ago, the two stars put on one of the biggest crossover fights in history and raked in massive money. Mayweather won that night, but both fighters walked away with huge paydays, with pay-per-view sales and the live gate pushing total revenue for the event close to $600 million.

Now, Conor McGregor is calling out Mayweather again ahead of the upcoming White House event. The UFC star is reportedly preparing for what could become the biggest event of the year at the White House, scheduled for President Donald Trump’s birthday on June 14. While the promotion hasn’t announced an official card yet, rumors suggest McGregor could face Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor challenges Floyd Mayweather Jr for the ultimate rematch

Now, out of the blue, McGregor challenged Floyd Mayweather for a rematch at the White House event. He tagged Dana White and the UFC, called it “fun times,” and posted an old video from his 2017 trash talk with Mayweather. In the caption, McGregor wrote: “Floyd Mayweather, when you are ready for that promised MMA bout, I am here. The White House is nice in the summer I heard.”

Soon after, Conor McGregor quickly clarified the post as a joke to comfort Michael Chandler, who has been waiting for a McGregor fight since 2023, “Just kidding Mike! Although… I could fight both the same night. Floyd MMA? EASY. 10 seconds.” However, in the comments, McGregor even offered Mayweather a fight under his own Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship rules, “Or how about BKFC?”

Still, despite the growing buzz, a McGregor vs. Mayweather rematch at the White House seems highly unlikely. Both fighters bring enormous earning potential, but the chances of them facing each other again remain slim. However, back in 2017, White had given the condition that a rematch would only happen under MMA rules.

A BKFC bout may sound more realistic on paper, yet it also raises a bigger question: why would Mayweather risk his health in his late 40s when he already has more money than he could ever spend?

Dana White has no plans to bring back McGregor vs. Mayweather for boxing

Back in 2022, Dana White grew frustrated with the constant rumors about a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch. During a DWCS press conference, he shut down any chance of the fight, calling all the speculation “bulls–t.” Even earlier, in 2018, White made his position clear. He said he would only support a rematch under MMA rules, not boxing.

“Obviously, the only way making that fight again makes any sense is if he comes over to the Octagon,” White said. “We went over and boxed him, the UFC and Conor McGregor. And now it’s time for him to reciprocate and come fight in the Octagon.”

Since then, White has mostly remained silent on the matter. Back in 2017, he also urged McGregor not to return to the boxing ring. This, of course, raises an obvious question: why did the UFC CEO step away from a fight that had generated such massive numbers?

At the same time, several big names, including Chael Sonnen and Mike Perry, publicly questioned the reported earnings from the McGregor vs. Mayweather bout. They even doubted the enormous paydays and overall revenue figures linked to the event.

What’s your take on a potential Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather rematch? Why do you think UFC CEO Dana White hesitated to make it happen, despite the reportedly huge numbers? Share your thoughts in the comments below.