Conor McGregor Issues One Sentence Warning to KSI’s Business as Teammate Makes Debut

Misfits Boxing returns to Manchester Arena on August 30 with a stacked flagship card—boldly called ‘Ring of Thrones’. In the main event, Luke Rockhold will take on another Brit, following his clash with Michael Bisping. This time, squaring off against Darren Till for the inaugural Misfits Bridgerweight Title. But that’s not all! Former UFC star Tony Ferguson is set to face Salt Papi for the MFB Interim Middleweight Title in the co-main event of the night. It’s a wild lineup already! However, one particular matchup got Conor McGregor fired up enough to send a direct message to the promotion itself.

‘The Notorious One’s longtime teammate, Dillon Danis, is finally set to return to MMA for the first time since June 19, 2019. ‘El Jefe’ has spent the past few years tangled in grudge matches, including his high-profile clash with Logan Paul at the Misfits x DAZN event, and a string of canceled fights. But this time, he’s locked in. Danis will face Warren Spencer, who’s made a name for himself in crossover boxing, at the MF & DAZN X Series 22: Ring of Thrones, competing for the light-heavyweight MF MMA title, the first-ever MMA bout in a Misfits event.

Before Dillon Danis steps into his first MMA bout in six years, McGregor made sure to show his full support. But in true ‘Notorious’ fashion. The Irish superstar had a few choice words for the KSI-owned promotion. Taking to his Instagram story ahead of Danis’ return, McGregor fired off a bold message: “Now begin the reign over these f—ing misfits! Let’s go, brother!”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 264-McGregor vs Poirier, Jul 10, 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Conor McGregor before fighting Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, 10.07.2021 21:17:47, 16393792, NPStrans, T-Mobile Arena, Dustin Poirier, MMA, TopPic, Conor McGregor PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 16393792

AD

McGregor firing shots at KSI’s promotion isn’t all that surprising. The former two-division UFC champ had once shown serious interest in fighting KSI, even calling him out after Anthony Joshua’s win over Robert Helenius on August 12, 2023, at the O2 Arena in London. So who knows? Maybe there’s still a little fire burning behind those words, and this message was McGregor’s way of keeping the spark alive.

However, it’s not just Dillon Danis who has a clear opponent lined up for his MMA return. ‘The Notorious One’ himself has been plotting a grand comeback! Aiming for the UFC’s potential White House event next year, with Michael Chandler as the likely target. But things seem to be taking a turn. While that fight hangs in uncertainty, another former opponent is now stepping forward. Looking to finally settle some unfinished business

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nate Diaz calls out Conor McGregor to finally settle their trilogy fight

Nate Diaz has been on the hunt for a proper scrap ever since winning his boxing exhibition against BMF rival Jorge Masvidal last year. He has already thrown shade at Justin Gaethje, teasing a potential return to the UFC after parting ways with the promotion following his win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. Now, Diaz believes there’s one fight that makes the most sense for his comeback—the long-awaited trilogy with Conor McGregor.

The Stockton native didn’t hold back while speaking on the Out Cold podcast. “If I could fight anybody right now, I would fight, with all due respect to them, if Conor McGregor came back. S—t Conor McGregor. There ain’t nobody else to fight, really, right now. I would like for him to come back and impress everybody first.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, Diaz didn’t exactly clarify when or where he wants to run it back with Conor McGregor for their trilogy. But it’s safe to assume Dana White might have a backup plan. Especially if anything falls through with the Michael Chandler fight. Whether the UFC boss warms up to the idea of bringing Nate back for America’s 250th spectacle. That’s something only time will tell.

With that being said, what do you think about Conor vs. Nate 3? And while you’re at it, don’t forget to share your thoughts on how Dillon Danis might look returning to MMA after all these years!