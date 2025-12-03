Conor McGregor Leaves UFC Legend Stunned Amid Mike Tyson Link-Up Before Michael Chandler Fight

Is Conor McGregor actually back? That’s what fans keep asking as ‘The Notorious’ storms back into the UFC spotlight. First, he jumped into the drug-testing pool, then McGregor started dropping training videos all over social media. Things got even more serious when the Irishman stepped away from social media for some time, just to lock in on his comeback fight with Michael Chandler. Even with all that, the doubt around his return never really fades. But the vibe is shifting in a more positive direction as legends start giving him real recognition.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC is gearing up for a historic 2026, a year that not only kicks off their massive 7.7 billion Paramount+ era but also pushes their still-unannounced White House card closer to reality. Right now, McGregor vs Chandler is the matchup everyone expects to headline the event, though we’ll only know with time whether UFC 303’s unfinished business finally gets settled next year. Still, the former two-division champ keeps the buzz alive as he catches attention from both Chael Sonnen and Mike Tyson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chael Sonnen impressed as Conor McGregor drops Mike Tyson collab

“63 KO’s between us,” Conor McGregor wrote on Instagram by uploading a photo with boxing legend Mike Tyson. McGregor’s caption was simple. He highlighted the knockout power both men brought to the game; his 19 pro-MMA stoppages in the cage paired with ‘Iron’s 44 knockouts in the ring, a reminder of how dangerous they were in their prime. But that wasn’t the only spark.

‘The Notorious’ also seemed to catch Chael Sonnen’s eye, and the former title challenger seemed genuinely impressed with McGregor’s latest training footage. “Best video he’s put out in 3 years. Impressive..” Sonnen wrote on X.

McGregor has been dropping training videos for a while now, showing he’s actually locked in this time for the projected UFC White House event next year. Still, just like some of the more skeptical fans, Chael Sonnen — who entered the UFC Hall of Fame’s ‘Fight Wing’ for his classic bout with Anderson Silva at UFC 117 — believes ‘The Notorious’ might not return simply because there’s no belt on the line.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Conor McGregor has taken another step in the right direction, especially when someone as critical as Sonnen doesn’t outright say he’ll be back but at least shows a hint of positivity after seeing the pride of Ireland putting in real work. But that isn’t the only good sign as the White House card gets closer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

McGregor’s opponent for the highly anticipated event, Michael Chandler, has also shown some major positive signs.

Michael Chandler wants to dominate ‘The Notorious’ at UFC White House

Out of all the dream matchups for the UFC White House card, Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler is the one that looks the most likely. It’s not just because the sport’s biggest superstar might finally step back in, but because the matchup itself promises chaos thanks to both fighters’ explosive styles. And if you ask Chandler, he’s more than ready to dominate McGregor when they finally meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would definitely have to go out there, dot our I’s, cross our T’s. Go out there and not just beat Conor, but dominate him and just systematically and surgically break the man down.” Chandler told MMA Fighting.

Now, considering McGregor has openly said he’s interested in fighting Chandler at the still-unofficial White House event, Dana White and the top brass may push to make this matchup a reality. Chandler brings the kind of pressure that could give McGregor real problems, especially if he decides to tap into that rarely seen wrestling skill set of his.

That said, do you think Conor McGregor’s return feels inevitable right now? Or could we see another unexpected bitter ending like UFC 303? Let us know in the comments below.