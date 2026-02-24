Conor McGregor Makes “Easy” Prediction for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao 2 While UFC Return in Limbo

Just days after the rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao was announced by Netflix, Conor McGregor was quick to give his thoughts on the fight. While McGregor gave his prediction on the potential match, he hinted at his own return as fans await his comeback to the Octagon.

While Pacquiao already came out of his retirement last July, Mayweather will be doing the same to set up their rematch. The professional bout is set to go down on Sept. 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. After several prominent personalities shared their predictions, ‘The Notorious’ decided to back his former opponent.

McGregor predicts Floyd Mayweather’s victory

“Floyd beats him easy. See ya soon bro,” wrote Conor McGregor on Instagram Stories.

McGregor seemed very confident while making the prediction. One of the reasons behind that could be his previous experience of fighting Floyd Mayweather. The boxing bout between Mayweather and McGregor in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where the boxing legend secured a TKO victory. It is important to note that Dana White was involved in booking the fight.

Interestingly, that was Mayweather’s last professional boxing bout. Now, almost nine years later, the 49-year-old is returning to a professional setup. During that time period, he came out for several exhibition fights, the most recent being against John Gotti III in August 2024.

Likewise, Manny Pacquiao had a similar career. After hanging up the gloves in 2021, the Filipino boxer had a few exhibition bouts before making a comeback in professional boxing. In his return, Pacquiao fought Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight title, but failed to capture the title as the fight ended in a majority draw.

The fight against Mayweather will be his second bout after coming back. With that said, while McGregor gives the edge to his former opponent to win, he also teases a potential rematch, which could surely be on the horizon.

But before that, McGregor is looking for opponents for his UFC return, and as it seems, he still has one particular name in mind.

‘The Notorious’ reignites interest in Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor was initially slated to make his return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. But following a toe injury, he had to withdraw from that bout. Now, as talks about the Irishman’s return on the UFC White House card surfaced again, Chandler became the possible opponent as agreed by McGregor.

However, UFC CEO Dana White had other plans. As such, White seemingly hinted that they are not interested in booking McGregor against Chandler at the White House card. Despite that, the Irishman still seems to be interested in that matchup.

“Conor vs. Chandler or nothing,” a fan wrote under McGregor’s Instagram post. The former UFC double champion replied, “It should be that.”

The UFC White House card is expected to go down on June 14. But as of now, no official announcement regarding the matchups on the card has been made yet. Surely, White himself is interested in booking McGregor for the historic event.

However, the question lies in who could ‘The Notorious’ fight? Rumors are currently naming fighters like Carlos Prates and Mauricio Ruffy as other potential options to fight the Irishman. But who do you want McGregor to fight? Let us know in the comments below!