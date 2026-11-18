Lee Reeves, a rising talent from the proud Irish nation, once envisioned a promising future inside the ring. But a few days ago, tragic news devastated the combat sports community. On Monday, November 16, 2026, the 31-year-old boxing prospect passed away after suffering complications stemming from his final fight. Reeves’ untimely death sent shockwaves beyond the boundaries of boxing, with UFC star Conor McGregor among those mourning his tragic passing.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The former two-division champion took to social media to pay tribute to the late boxer, reflecting on the dangers of a sport that both men had dedicated their lives to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terribly sad hearing the passing of Irish boxer Lee Reeves,” McGregor shared on X. “Thinking of his family and team at this time. It puts the fighting game all into perspective. It is just too incredibly dangerous and not worth the life of a happy, kind, and ambitious young man. I am so very sad hearing this news. Hug your loved ones close every single day 🙏❤️.”

McGregor’s words came as the circumstances surrounding Reeves’ death once again highlighted the risks fighters face every time they step inside the ring or Octagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those who may not know, Lee Reeves fought Gary Cully on August 1, 2026, on the Pierce O’Leary vs. Mark Chamberlain undercard at Dublin’s 3Arena in an event promoted by Queensberry Promotions. The two were fighting for the vacant BUI Celtic super lightweight (140 lbs) title.

After a tense exchange in the 10th and final round, Cully landed a vicious combination that dropped the Irish boxer twice. Cully’s final shot sealed the victory by knockout, but the celebrations quickly gave way to concern as medics rushed into the ring to attend to an unconscious Reeves. After he failed to regain consciousness, the medical staff quicckly carried him out on a stretcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation soon turned serious.

Reports revealed that Reeves was rushed to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, where doctors diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury, i.e., bleeding and swelling in the brain. The 31-year-old underwent emergency brain surgery to relieve the pressure and was placed into a medically induced coma for the next several days. In late August, he was transferred to Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for further treatment, under the care of specialists as doctors monitored his neurological recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

After showing small signs of improvement, in October, the doctors performed a major surgery, including a cranioplasty, to repair his skull. He was then transferred from Dublin to University Hospital Limerick, in his hometown, to continue his recovery closer to family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, over the last weekend, Reeves’ condition worsened rapidly after he contracted a severe post-surgical infection. Unfortunately, he couldn’t overcome the complications this time around. The Irish boxer took his last breath on Monday evening at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his father Tony, his sisters, and close loved ones.

Sadly, though, Lee Reeves isn’t the first Irish boxer whose death following a fight-related brain injury has prompted Conor McGregor to pay tribute. In February 2025, another Irish fighter, 28-year-old John Cooney, passed away after suffering a severe intracranial brain injury during a bout against Nathan Howells.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an Irish Mirror report, Cooney’s condition deteriorated after the injury, and he eventually succumbed to his injuries. McGregor also took to social media at the time to remember the young boxer.

“Rest in Peace Warrior John Cooney,” the former UFC champion wrote.

While Lee Reeves’ passing has left the Irish boxing community mourning another tragic loss, tributes have continued to pour in from those who knew him and those who only met him.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Conor McGregor, the late Irish boxer’s coach and final opponent also offer tributes

“Everyone at Queensberry is devastated to learn of the ⁠passing of Lee Reeves,” the boxing promoters ‌said in a statement. “Lee was an immensely talented ⁠boxer, ‌as well as a true role model and inspiration to his community.”

Reeves had served in the Irish Defence Forces and was also an ambassador for Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rest In Peace Lee Reeves, Our Ambassador,” the LTSP wrote in their tribute on Instagram.

Reeves’ boxing coach and friend, Jonathan O’Brien, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute following his fighter’s passing.

“Goodbye son, sleep tight, you fought so hard till the end. We love you so much, rest in peace with your mam and brother waiting at the heavenly gates,” he wrote. “Look over your sisters and your father, give them the strength to get through this. We love you, Lee.”

O’Brien’s emotional message also revealed the devastating losses Reeves’ family had already endured. The boxer had lost both his mother and brother before his own passing, making this an especially heartbreaking time for the loved ones he leaves behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reeves’ final opponent, Gary Cully, also shared his thoughts, remembering the boxer as someone he had admired long before they eventually met inside the ring.

“I still remember the stadium days when I used to watch Lee in the nationals, the weight above me, and I would always be impressed by his fights and his flashy gear,” Cully said on Instagram. “What a character and a gent. It’s been nothing but love between us, champ; can’t really believe I’m writing this, but RIP, brother.”

Lee Reeves leaves behind a professional record of 16 wins and only two losses. But beyond his achievements inside the ring, the tributes from his coach, final opponent, and fellow fighters reflect the respect and affection he earned throughout his career.

Rest in peace, Lee.