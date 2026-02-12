Controversial Streamer Reveals Dana White’s UFC 326 Offer With “VIP” Perks and More

As the head honcho of UFC, Power Slap, and newly launched Zuffa Boxing, Dana White surely has a lot of work on his hands. With that comes the arduous responsibility of conducting these promotions with the same zeal. However, this time around, White seems to be brewing something different.

UFC 326, Power Slap 18, and Zuffa Boxing 04 are all lined for the first weekend of March in Las Vegas, Nevada. And to promote such an important weekend, White feels the necessity of roping in streamers. Now, that is not something he hasn’t done before. But this time, White’s decision to seemingly invite a streamer like Nick ‘Lacy’ Fosco is quite interesting.

Dana White offers “VIP” perks to Lacy

“Basically, I got hit up by Power Slap, and Dana White invited me to have VIP access in Las Vegas for a three-day stream trip, attending Power Slap 18, UFC 326, and boxing,” said Lacy on his recent live stream. “I have VIP access to go to Vegas and stream, so I’m gona be going to Vegas in early March and throw together a little trip going to Power Slap, UFC, streaming it all, and then also going and gambling in Vegas. I’m gonna win some money.”

While UFC has been a decade-long promotion, Power Slap and Zuffa Boxing are new ventures in which Dana White is involved. And in regard to the slapping competition, White has always roped in streamers to boost the event’s popularity. A few years back, the likes of IShowSpeed, Kai Cenat, and Adin Ross live-streamed from the venue, showing their reactions.

With Lacy, White would surely expect similar outputs for UFC 326, Power Slap 18, and Zuffa Boxing 04. But then again, the streamer comes in with a history of controversies. From using the R-slur in public platforms to feuds with fellow streamers, Lacy has always been in the headlines.

While that may be seen as a problem, Lacy also garners a good amount of viewership. And for White, that surely would matter the most for the benefit of his promotions.

What matchups are lined up for UFC 326, Power Slap 18, and Zuffa Boxing 04?

Power Slap 18 would be the first event for Dana White on the first weekend of March. It is scheduled for the 6th of March, with the main event between Da Crazy Hawaiian and Wolverine. Apart from that, the co-main event will feature top-ranked light heavyweights Alan Klingbeil vs. Logan Greenhalgh.

Now, when it comes to Zuffa Boxing 04, the event will go down on March 8. The reigning IBF and The Ring cruiserweight champion, Jai Opetaia, will be making his promotional debut. He will fight against Brandon Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight title. However, the undercard matchups are yet to be decided.

Ultimately, on March 7, at UFC 326, the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will see a highly anticipated bout between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira. The two lightweights will fight for the BMF title and surely look to entertain the fans with a memorable fight. In the undercard, fighters like Caio Borralho, Reinier de Ridder, Cody Garbrandt, and Raul Rosas Jr. will also showcase their MMA prowess.

These matchups are seemingly exciting and important for Dana White as a promoter. And for that, even roping in a streamer like Lacy may be a strategic move. On that note, let us know your predictions for the fights in the comments below!