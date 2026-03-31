Claressa Shields can’t seem to escape the storm from her February 22 rematch with Franchon Crews-Dezurn. And Cris Cyborg is circling, ready to strike while the chaos still rages. Cyborg and Shields have been beefing for years, as a fight between them hung in the balance. But more recently, Cyborg defeated Colombia’s Paulina Cardona in a boxing match to win the WIBA Women’s Super Welterweight title.

With the win, she became the first woman to hold titles in boxing and MMA simultaneously. Her next target? Claressa Shields, of course. In an X post, Cyborg revealed that she is ready to offer Shields, who currently fights at heavyweight, $2 million for a boxing match and was willing to move to middleweight for the bout. Shields hasn’t responded to the callout yet, but Cris Cyborg has decided to be relentless.

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“I hope [Franchón Crews-Dezurn] takes Claressa to court…” Cyborg wrote on X on Monday afternoon. “Maybe then Big Goofy [Claressa Shields] will accept the $2,000,000 fight offer to face little old me.”

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It’s worth noting that Shields and Dezurn shared a long history before their clash last month. In fact, Shields made her professional debut in November 2016 against Dezurn and came away with the victory. Their connection runs even deeper: they had faced each other in the amateurs on several occasions and were close friends in the early stages of their careers. But by the time this latest fight approached, that bond had turned into chaos.

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During their final weigh-ins at Little Caesars Arena, a brawl took place between the camps of Shields and Dezurn as they faced off. Glenn Dezurn, Franchon’s former boxer husband, was also involved in the scuffle, and a melee had broken out behind the stage. Some reports claim Dezurn rolled her ankle, but the fight still moved forward, with Shields later securing a unanimous decision win. But guess what. The real drama started unfolding after the fight had ended.

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Franchon Crews-Dezurn takes legal action against Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields has made the rounds on interviews and podcasts, alleging that Glenn threatened her with physical violence during their heated pre-fight weigh-in in February 2026. In response, Franchon Crews-Dezurn reportedly issued a cease-and-desist to Shields, accusing her of making false and damaging claims about both her and her husband.

Franchon released a statement on X regarding the same on Monday afternoon.

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“MONTAGEPR, on behalf of Franchón Crews-Dezurn, confirms that a formal cease and desist has been issued to Claressa Shields,” the statement read. “And her representative, following a series of false and damaging public statements concerning Franchón Crews-Dezurn and her husband, Glenn Dezurn Jr.

“This action was taken after repeated instances of misinformation that have resulted in reputational harm, emotional distress, and interference with business relationships. While every effort was made to move forward privately and maintain focus on the sport, the continued public dissemination of unverified claims necessitated formal intervention.

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“Franchón Crews-Dezurn remains committed to professionalism, integrity, and the advancement of women’s boxing. This step reflects a clear intention to protect her name, her family, and her legacy.”

Claressa Shields has yet to respond to the cease and desist, while Cris Cyborg’s endless wait for a boxing match against the Flintoian undefeated boxing star continues.

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It’s wild to think, but Cris Cyborg seems to believe that the financial leverage from a potential lawsuit could push Shields into accepting a fight. The reality, though, is far less compelling. Shields is already financially secure, having signed an $8 million deal with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, and she’s even had a biographical film made about her Olympic journey.

At this stage of her career, it’s hard to see why an extra payday—especially one tied to legal drama—would be enough to influence her decisions in the ring. Do you think Shields will accept the offer?