Cristiano Ronaldo Gains Ryan Garcia’s Backing for Bold Career Change After MMA Investment

When two sports worlds collide, everyone takes notice. That happened earlier this month when football legend Cristiano Ronaldo stepped off the soccer pitch and into the MMA arena. Already one of the most recognized athletes globally, CR7 broadened his influence through an investment in the Spanish-based MMA promotion WOW FC. Fans had long known about Ronaldo’s passion for combat sports, with the superstar making multiple appearances at such events in the Middle East.

But the combat sports world was buzzing this week when he partnered with UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. Cristiano Ronaldo declared through X, “WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation.” The announcement sent shockwaves through the MMA community.

What’s behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s move? Is it purely a business play, or is there more to it? Recently, boxer Ryan Garcia offered his take on Ronaldo’s potential future in combat sports.

Ryan Garcia expects Cristiano Ronaldo could excel as a taekwondo kickboxer

Cristiano Ronaldo has long been a benchmark for aspiring athletes across all sports, from MMA to the NBA and even baseball. Few can rival CR7’s legacy, but talent alone is never enough. To achieve greatness, one needs discipline and a focus on consistency over obsession. Even at 40, Ronaldo has built a physique that can put athletes half his age to shame.

Among all his strengths, his legs remain his most formidable weapon and his true bread and butter. His exceptional leg power highlights the athletic dominance that has defined his career. In fact, boxer Garcia believes the football superstar could thrive in combat sports. “[Cristiano Ronaldo] has got feet for a reason, not hands. Anything with your feet, maybe he could be a Taekwondo kickboxer,” Ryan Garcia said to Covers.com.

Garcia and Ronaldo had previously met in Saudi Arabia at the Usyk vs Dubois fight. Naturally, Cristiano Ronaldo’s personality and presence immediately impressed the 27-year-old boxer. “When I met him, he was a charming fellow, a very strong figure, and a very sweet dude, a gentleman. He’s inspirational.”

Ronaldo’s legs in particular are a notable physical feature. At one point, sports scientists measured his thigh circumference at around 61.7 cm, highlighting the incredible muscle development in his lower body. This strength and conditioning allowed him to reach blistering speeds and helped him achieve remarkable feats in his professional career. However, at 40, stepping into combat sports may not be necessary; the strength in his legs do establish that he would have excelled at kickboxing as well.

Ryan Garcia compares Ronaldo’s longevity to LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo may be in his 40s, yet the global football icon continues to perform at an extraordinary level. Even so, as a key figure for Al Nassr football club, CR 7’s physical condition remains exceptional. Advanced biometrics collected by WHOOP reveal that his body performs like that of a 28.7-year-old. These results, which include sleep quality, recovery rate, heart rate zones, and metabolism, highlight that the Al Nassr star has achieved an extraordinary physical upgrade as an athlete.

Unsurprisingly, even Ryan Garcia could not resist comparing Cristiano Ronaldo’s longevity to that of LeBron James. The boxer said, “For him to keep his body intact, and perform at such a high level at his age is… he’s like LeBron James.” He added that Ronaldo’s example gives him personal inspiration, concluding: “Hard work, discipline, and belief could take you anywhere.”

What do you think the future holds for Cristiano Ronaldo? Should CR7 test his skills in the combat sports cage, or continue dominating the football pitch? Share your thoughts below.