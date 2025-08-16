brand-logo
Dana White Adds New High-Stakes Fight to Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Super Card

ByIshan yadav

Aug 16, 2025 | 6:25 PM EDT

The countdown is on, and after today’s UFC 319 pay-per-view, all eyes turn to Dana White & Zuffa’s highly anticipated second boxing venture. Super middleweight titans Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will clash for the championship on September 13 at Las Vegas’ Insiders point out that the UFC featherweight division is wide open following Volkanovski’s recent title defense, so a statement win could make Pico a fresh contender., while fans unable to attend live can watch the global broadcast on Netflix.

So far, promoters have confirmed four bouts on the card. Alongside the headliner, Callum Walsh will face Fernando Vegas Jr., Christian Mbilli will battle Lester Martinez in a super welterweight showdown, and lightweight Alkael will take on John Ornelas in a Saudi Arabian-sponsored matchup. Now, the highly anticipated card has added another exciting bout to the lineup.

What’s the newest addition to the Dana White boxing lineup?

Zuffa Boxing hasn’t struggled financially since the blockbuster Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. “Red Penalty Night” fight nearly eight years ago, but the promotion gradually lost momentum as interest in the sport waned. Dana White admitted in 2020 that boxing had become a “screwed up and broken” sport — a comment that sparked debate among promoters worldwide.

Reviving the sport presented a formidable challenge for Dana White & Co. — until Saudi Arabian promoter Turki Alal Sikha entered the picture. Celebrated for generating hype and orchestrating high-profile, lucrative bouts, Alal Sikha’s involvement convinced White to forge a multi-year partnership, signaling a bold new chapter in Zuffa Boxing’s evolution.

This resurgence kicks off with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown, which now gains added drama with another highly anticipated fight. BoxingScene.com confirmed on X: “BREAKING: Serhii Bohachuk will rematch Brandon Adams on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford on September 13,” raising the stakes for both fans and fighters alike.

Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk is set to seek redemption against Brandon Adams, the fighter who handed him his first professional loss in Puerto Rico in 2021. In that bout, Adams stopped the previously undefeated Bohachuk via TKO in the 8th round, despite trailing on all three judges’ scorecards. Since then, both fighters have pursued their own paths in the sport, facing highs and lows, but neither has escaped setbacks.

White opens up on plans for the next chapter in boxing

Dana White is quietly plotting his next moves in boxing, signaling big things through his actions—attending Irish events, mentoring rising star Callum Walsh, and teaming up with Saudi promoter Turki Alal Sikha. The duo made waves with UFC 306, a record-setting event in the “Riyadh Season Noche,” known for its massive production and live gate.

White and Turki Alalshikh confirmed the trajectory of their boxing ventures by issuing a joint statement with TKO and WWE officials, announcing their first Saudi boxing event in September. The series will initially feature only fight nights without pay-per-view access.

Later, it emerged that The Sela, a Saudi Arabian entertainment and hospitality company, would also play a role, sparking speculation about Dana White’s involvement in the high-profile Canelo Alvarez vs. Crawford bout. Turki Alal Sikha quickly clarified, confirming that the UFC CEO remains actively engaged.

Speaking on the Full Send podcast, White teased, “The stuff that I’m doing with boxing, we haven’t even announced yet. Nobody even knows what the f*ck I am doing. Canelo vs. Crawford is a one-time deal. I’m promoting this fight in Saudi Arabia, and then we’ll announce what we’re going to be doing—and what we’re going to be doing will kick off next year.”

Whether Zuffa/TKO’s vertical model (promoter + streaming partner) will marginalize independent promoters — fans and smaller promoters are watching for how the newly proposed Ali Act changes will be implemented. This chatter is already shaping the narrative around the event and should be reflected in any follow-up coverage.

Will Canelo vs. Crawford be the fight that puts boxing back on the map?

