Dana White and Fans Humiliate Jake Paul as Fight Date Clashes With UFC 317

With the buzz surrounding UFC 317 and the vacant title fight coming up, some people may forget that there are other fight events coming up as well. But for Dana White, he’s got some competition on 28 June as Jake Paul returns to action and is gearing up to take on Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. However, not only the UFC CEO, but the fans weren’t aware of the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s next fight.

Jake Paul is continuing his boxing career and is fighting another boxing veteran in the former WBC middleweight champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Even former UFC champion Holly Holm is making her boxing return in that event as well. When Dana White got hit with questions about going head-to-head against ‘El Gallo’s PPV event, he seemed totally oblivious about it. “Oh really? I didn’t f—ing know that,” a surprised White told MMA Fighting, while adding that he’s not really worried about the competition. “I didn’t even know he was fighting, so that’s how concerned I am about it.”



Unlike in MMA, there are multiple top promoters in the boxing sphere, and there are murmurs that not everyone is happy with Dana White’s entry into their world. But the UFC CEO seems to have no issues working alongside other promoters, as he claims everyone can put up their own events. “I really like Eddie Hearn. I like Frank Warren and a lot of the other guys that are in here… They’re going to continue doing what they do, and we’ll do what we do,”

White added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMA Fighting (@mmafighting) Expand Post

AD

Well, the fans appear to have the same reaction as Dana White when they heard about Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing fight. However, they weren’t very kind with their comments about it, considering the YouTuber-turned-boxer not that big of a draw.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans echo Dana White’s reaction to Jake Paul’s boxing match

After coming across Dana White’s comments on Instagram, a fan confessed to having had the same reaction as Dana White about Jake Paul’s fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. When that fan wrote, “Honestly I didn’t even know until this post,” another fan chimed into the conversation claiming that the UFC CEO’s comments are legit. “He’s not lying nobody knew.” The unaware fans kept commenting with an Instagram user claiming, “I didn’t know they were fighting either lol.” But then, there was another fan who had a different take on the sport of boxing.



As per his comment, it appears that he’s a UFC fan because he claims to learn about boxing messages via highlights and post-fight news content. “Nobody knows boxing fights are going down until they’re over and you see a results post,” he said. Meanwhile, the majority of the fans seem to agree that Jake Paul isn’t as big of a draw as some people believe him to be. “Jake doesn’t sell PPVs, so who cares lol.” This fan’s claim may not be wrong since the last fight made more noise than this one, considering he fought Mike Tyson.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nevertheless, there is a lot of anticipation surrounding the main event of UFC 317, as a Charles Oliveira fan claims, “We’re stepping outside to see Charles beat Topuria, no one cares about Jake.” On the other hand, one of the fans’ comments had nothing to do with either Jake Paul’s fight or UFC 317. He instead took issue with the journalism approach of the reporter. “Same question twice a year. Same answer. Great journalism,” he wrote.

Well, is this the end of Jake Paul’s boxing run? The lack of interest is a concerning issue for ‘El Gallo’, since boxing has been his biggest endeavor over the last few years. Let us know what you think and what you have to say about Dana White being unaware of Paul’s boxing match in the comments down below.