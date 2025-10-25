Dana White Draws a Line as He Rejects Zuffa Boxing’s Interest in Fedor Emelianenko vs. Mirko Cro Cop–Type Fights

Crossover fights in boxing have become pretty big in the past few years. From celebrities to old MMA fighters, there is room for everybody. Recently, MMA greats Fedor Emelianenko and Mirko Cro Cop, who fought each other during their time in PRIDE FC, revealed that they want to explore this space as well, and for that, they want to fight each other. However, this fight does not interest Dana White one bit.

It has been over a couple of decades since Mirko Cro Cop and Fedor Emelianenko locked horns in a fight. They fought a 3-round fight at PRIDE Conflict 2005, and it was the Russian legend who came out with a win. The Croatian legend will have his shot at redemption this time, albeit in boxing, but certainly, it is not going to happen under Dana White’s promotion.

Dana White‘s Zuffa Boxing made a great debut with the Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez fight. And it seems like that is the only type of fights that Dana White is interested in putting up, rather than gimmick fights. “Those are not the kind of boxing matches that I’m gonna be doing. I’m sure there are plenty of people that would love to do that boxing match. I’m not one of them,” the UFC CEO told the media at the UFC 321 post-fight presser.

So, Dana White wants to make real fights, fights that have meaning, but he may face opposition from the existing promoters in the boxing space. Eddie Hearn, who’s been a staunch critic of the UFC CEO’s approach regarding Zuffa Boxing, and he’s planning to “go to war” with the 56-year-old.

Dana White gets warned by Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn recently claimed during an interview that he’s ready to compete with Dana White as a boxing promoter. He’s been in this sport for a long time now, and the fact that the UFC CEO is trying to make heavy changes in the sport has not sat well with him. Hearn has also expressed a strong opposition to the idea of the UFC boss taking over the boxing world.

“We’re going to war, because you’re coming into my market, coming into my business where I believe I’m number one and you’re telling me you’re going to be number one,” Eddie Hearn stated on The Stomping Ground. “It’s a shootout, it’s a fight, there will be no nastiness. I’m not going to talk about him negatively or personally; I’m up for the fight.”

Well, it remains to be seen how Dana White’s boxing endeavor pans out. But what do you think? Should he, being the biggest MMA promoter in the world, be the one to make the Mirko Cro Cop and Fedor Emelianenko boxing match happen? Drop your comments below.