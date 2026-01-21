Dana White in Talks to Sign Oleksandr Usyk as Zuffa Boxing Eyes a “Move Nobody Expects”

Oleksandr Usyk is at that rare stage in his storied career when every decision feels as if it is being written in permanent ink. He’s already defeated the man he was expected to lose to, unified belts, and silenced doubters. Now, he’s openly talking about the fact that he only has a few bouts left, suggesting that his next move must be more than just a payday. And that’s why the Dana White link-up is suddenly so intriguing.

Zuffa Boxing is about to launch, the UFC boss is switching to another combat sports lane, and the rumor surrounding the launch is the kind that makes the market sit up: what if the face of heavyweight boxing ends up in White’s new machine just as his career is coming to an end?

Oleksandr Usyk’s team confirms contact with Dana White and Zuffa Boxing

Sergey Lapin, Usyk’s team director, says it’s more than just talk. There are already conversations happening behind-the-scenes. “There is contact, dialogue, and interest [from Dana White and Zuffa Boxing],” Lapin told talkSPORT Bet. He further added, “Details aren’t for the public right now. Let’s say a few doors are open, and if format, numbers, and timing align, the market could see a move nobody expects.”

That last part matters because ‘The Cat’ isn’t locked into old boxing politics at the moment. He left long-time promoter Alexander Krassyuk and K2 Promotions in June, before he went on to defeat Daniel Dubois again. Since then, Oleksandr Usyk has been a free agent, and in boxing, freedom at the top level equals power.

It means he can pick the biggest stage, the biggest money, and the cleanest route without begging anyone for permission.

Zuffa Boxing also isn’t entering the sport quietly. The promotion will debut on Friday at the UFC Apex, and it is partly owned by Turki Alalshikh, the same power player ‘The Cat’ worked with for his last three fights.

So, the bridge is already there, the link exists, and the ecosystem is a familiar one for the 39-year-old. This isn’t some random crossover rumor. Sergey Lapin also hinted at why Dana White is appealing in the first place: “Everyone has seen what he did,” Usyk’s team director added, referring to White building the UFC into a global monster.

He further added, “His real power is packaging not just a fight, but an event. If he gets involved, the scale and attention immediately become different.” For a fighter like Oleksandr Usyk, that’s the whole point. If he only fights two or three more fights, they can’t feel like normal title defenses.

They need to appear historic, especially as Usyk’s team is targeting America for the next one, with Los Angeles and Las Vegas named as possible venues. Callum Walsh will headline Zuffa Boxing’s debut card against Carlos Ocampo, while Jai Opetaia is the promotion’s biggest signing right now.

But if Dana White lands Oleksandr Usyk, it will make the loudest statement possible. And if that happens, they may even get to see White set up the superfight that the 39-year-old has been asking for.

Sergey Lapin drops a major update on the Deontay Wilder fight

That’s where the Dana White angle becomes even more intriguing because Oleksandr Usyk isn’t looking for a quiet end to his career. He craves spectacle, and Deontay Wilder is the name that keeps coming up at the top of his wish list. It’s the kind of matchup that sells itself: Usyk’s precision vs Wilder’s eraser-button right hand. Plus, a win would mean Wilder has collected all three big-name heavyweights of his era under his belt, the others being Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Sergey Lapin admitted that there is serious activity behind the scenes right now. “There are conversations and negotiations happening [with Deontay Wilder], but there are no final decisions and nothing signed at this moment,” he said. He also helped put an end to the speculation about July 11 in San Francisco, which Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel had already denied by stating that no such conversations had taken place.

Lapin’s tone indicated that Usyk’s team is not rushing into anything just to stay active. “We are only considering the biggest and most logical options, fights that truly create an event,” he stated, emphasizing that the shortlist varies based on belts, timing, dates, and broadcast format.

And if Wilder does not agree, Lapin revealed that they are looking into other serious options, including WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel, who could bring a major European stadium bout with a tricky pressure style.