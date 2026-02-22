Dana White Loses Support as Zuffa’s UFC Model Threatens “Traditional Boxing”

Last year, Dana White and Co. revived Zuffa Boxing, nearly eight years after McGregor vs. Mayweather. Saudi promoter Turki Al-Sheikh and entertainment company SELA joined forces with Dana White and WWE president Nick Khan to launch an ambitious plan to make it a success. Dana White applied the UFC model, and at first, fans loved it, but now support is fading.

So far, Zuffa Boxing has hosted three official events back-to-back this year (Canelo vs. Crawford was a one-off). However, fans are already criticizing it. Why? Many feel that Zuffa Boxing comes across as corporate and sterile, lacking the soul of traditional boxing. In fact, one fan on X put it best.

“ZUFFA is going to have to answer a real question soon. Boxing has always been culture, color, tradition and celebration. The trunks. The belts. The sponsors. Fans connect to fighter identity. Not uniforms. Once you mute the palette, you lose the emotion that built the sport.”

Infographics comparing Zuffa Boxing and traditional boxing highlight the differences clearly. Zuffa uses a “muted palette” and tightly controls its fighters, while WBC, WBA, and WBO bouts, on the other hand, showcase vibrant colors and individuality, including dusty blues, soft grays, and earthy browns.

Despite this, Zuffa keeps signing big names like Conor Benn and Jai Opetaia and continues broadcasting events on Paramount, following the UFC model. Overall, fans feel that Zuffa is “hijacking” boxing and turning it into UFC 2.0, and frankly, they are not happy, which has also attracted UFC-renowned journalist Luke Thomas.

Fans and Luke Thomas criticize Zuffa Boxing’s UFC-like approach

In recent years, many UFC veterans have turned to boxing to chase bigger paydays, something MMA often cannot provide. Boxing has always focused on fighters, with each boxer negotiating deals individually, and the Ali Act protects their financial interests.

By contrast, UFC contracts typically bind fighters for four to five fights. Now, Zuffa Boxing follows the same model. A fan expressed concern. “We not supporting no form of Zuffa it’s a slap on the face to boxing, idc who they sign.”

Another fan echoed the sentiment, commenting: “Zuffa have put on some entertaining fights but they haven’t got grasped the more clown show like elements I guess.” Fighter pay and sponsorship restrictions also challenge Zuffa Boxing. For example, UFC maintains its own sponsors, like Venum, and Zuffa uses Fanatics, whereas traditional boxing lets fighters choose their own sponsors.

This restriction, in fact, caused conflicts in the past, such as the well-known beef between UFC legend Quinton Jackson and Dana White, when White refused to let Jackson keep his rebooked sponsorship. As one angry fan put it: “We not supporting no form of Zuffa it’s a slap on the face to boxing, idc who they sign.”

Currently, Zuffa Boxing prioritizes the promotion’s branding, while traditional boxing emphasizes cultural representation, showcasing fighters from regions like Mexico and Russia, which excites fans from different areas. In Zuffa, the focus, however, leans more on the promotion than the fighters. One fan bluntly commented: “Zuffa is garbage.”

Meanwhile, MMA journalist Luke Thomas offered his perspective and reminded everyone how the UFC handles similar issues: “Guys, this has already been answered. Everything TKO/UFC does is built around systematizing and scaling. That’s why UFC uses the uniform/aesthetic controls. That’s now why Zuffa Boxing does, too.”

But fans are not the only ones criticizing Zuffa Boxing; in fact, its main competitors have also called it out. Recently, Matchroom Boxing president Eddie Hearn engaged in back-and-forth exchanges with Dana White and Zuffa Boxing, arguing that White’s involvement harms the sport. A fan also supported this view:

“This is called ‘blackrock’ing’ sport of boxing,” a fan commented.

So, what do you think about the growing movement around Zuffa Boxing? Do you believe it’s legitimate? Share your opinion below.