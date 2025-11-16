Dana White Makes Sarcastic Comment on Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Amid $184M Purse Leak

The moment Jake Paul’s bout with Gervonta Davis was cancelled, The Problem Child pivoted fast, dropping an eight-man hit list, yet one name immediately stood out: Anthony Joshua. It’s fair to see why some fans still hesitate to give Paul his due, but his willingness to step in against Joshua on short notice has actually earned him a surprising amount of respect. Naturally, the move also sparked plenty of criticism, including from UFC president Dana White.

A few hours ago, during the UFC 322 post-fight press conference at Madison Square Garden, White didn’t hold back when asked if he’d watch Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul. The matchup isn’t officially locked in yet, but all signs suggest Jake Paul is targeting the Olympic gold medalist and former two-time heavyweight champ for a December showdown in Miami. Though the 56-year-old has no personal issue with Jake Paul, he didn’t hold back, starting with a sigh and saying, “Oh Jesus… that’s a f—ing bad idea.”

Moreover, Dana White further broke down what he believes most people are thinking, saying, “A lot of people will watch that one. You know what everybody is tuning in for on that one. I think everyone is going to get what they have finally been waiting for.” And honestly, he’s right. Fans will tune in, and why wouldn’t they?

First of all, this is a massive money fight. According to a November 13 report from the Daily Mail, both Paul and Joshua are expected to make around $92 million each, bringing the total purse to an eye-popping $184 million.

Secondly, there’s Jake Paul himself, arguably the most polarizing boxer the sport has ever seen. Since his pro debut in January 2020, fans and analysts have been quick to dismiss him, often accusing him of handpicking opponents who are either smaller or past their competitive peak. But Anthony Joshua is a very different challenge.

Yes, he may be slightly past his peak years, but nobody can question his credentials or his size. AJ stands nearly five inches taller and weighs roughly 45 pounds more than El Gallo. And with Joshua already inching toward his long-anticipated return, with his last fight being the September 2024 loss to Daniel Dubois, this matchup feels far more real than anything Paul has taken on before.

Interestingly, Tommy Fury, the only man to hold a win over Jake Paul, has already voiced his disbelief. Speaking to The Stomping Ground, Fury called the idea of Paul facing Joshua “ludicrous,” adding, “If I can beat Jake Paul, then excuse my French, then what the f— is ‘AJ’ going to do to Jake Paul? Even if AJ had a broken arm, it still wouldn’t go past a minute.” In his view, the fight shouldn’t even be allowed for safety reasons.

But not everyone shares Fury’s outlook. A former UFC champion seems to believe the matchup isn’t as far-fetched as Fury claims.

Why Jake Paul walks into this fight risk-free

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping didn’t bother sugarcoating anything when he reacted to the news on November 15. “It’s a win-win for Jake Paul, and it’s a lose-lose for Anthony Joshua,” he said on his YouTube channel. Still, Bisping made one thing clear: the payday changes everything. “Both men are going to make $92 million each… when you can bank $92 million for having a little move around in a boxing ring, fair play. You can’t s— on that.”

He further went on to explain why the pressure lands squarely on Joshua’s shoulders. “If he beats [Paul], then he gets no credit. And if he loses, then holy s—, can you imagine? That would be the biggest downfall of any boxer’s career.” Bisping didn’t hesitate to underline his point, adding, “There’s no way on this earth that Jake Paul can beat Anthony Joshua in a boxing match.”

Now, most fans would agree with that assessment, but Paul has surprised critics before. Still, if Joshua steps into this matchup anything less than fully locked in, he risks putting his legacy on the line. And it’s worth noting, Jake Paul was preparing to face a lightweight champion this month, and with a win over Julio César Chávez already this year, his training and momentum are very much in place.

That said, should AJ even entertain a fight like this, or does the potential damage to his legacy outweigh the massive payday? And most importantly, with Dana White, Tommy Fury, and Michael Bisping weighing in, whose take do you think comes closest to the truth about this matchup?