Dana White Puts Boxing’s Integrity at Risk With Business Strategy Mastered by Paramount

Dana White and TKO might just change boxing forever. While that statement isn’t unheard of among boxing fans, this time, the multi-billion-dollar empire might get a boost from its broadcasting partner, Paramount+. The reason? A very powerful merger is currently on its way to disrupt the boxing market.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per reports, Paramount’s CEO, David Ellison, is close to striking a massive deal with production company Warner Bros. If the deal happens, the UFC and Zuffa’s broadcasting company would acquire the entire library of WB. And yes, that includes Star Trek, Tom and Jerry, Harry Potter, and other shows. But most importantly, the platform would also own Showtime and other networks that have been broadcasting traditional boxing.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, while the details of an expected merger are definitely close, it turns out they haven’t fully secured the deal yet. Popular outlet The Hollywood Reporter revealed that California Attorney General Rob Bonta claimed that both parties haven’t completed the regular regulatory scrutiny and are currently undergoing the legal process. That said, it is also simultaneously true that Paramount+ is definitely ahead in the race since Netflix has opted out of raising the bid.

After reports of the possible collaboration started making rounds, the boxing world seems to be on alert, as famous American promoter Lou DiBella also reacted to the Paramount+ and Warner Bros. merger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you figure out in the sports/media/entertainment/news worlds who owns who and who owns pieces of each other, you’ll see that TKO/Zuffa/Turki are perfectly situated to reset and control #boxing because no one has more resources, partnerships, and platforms with which to do so,” DiBella posted on X. “Just great timing to be making their move, whether you (we) like it or not.”

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As Deontay Wilder’s promoter stated, TKO Group Holdings and Zuffa would definitely become much stronger with the deal. With Paramount+’s increased streaming prowess, Zuffa will be able to showcase its boxing fights across multiple platforms, which could shift attention away from traditional boxing toward UFC-style promotion, further expanding Dana White’s influence and potentially putting the sport’s integrity at risk.

Now, with TKO and its business partners going strong, not all is roses and sunshine for them. Accusing the board of breaching the contract, a famous promoter has reportedly sued them for $1 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frank Warren sues Dana White’s Zuffa for $1 billion

In the UFC’s parent company’s board, Turki Alalshikh’s company Sela also has a commanding position. But before that powerful alliance, Frank Warren was one of the prominent names who claimed to have helped the Saudi Arabians conduct boxing events like Francis Ngannou vs Tyson Fury in a partnership dating back to 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The British promoter expected a longer partnership, but SELA ended up getting into a partnership with Dana White and TKO, which upset him very much. Feeling betrayed, Warren decided to sue them for a billion dollars, citing that he shared some sensitive information with Turki Alalshikh’s company, which they are allegedly using to gain an advantage in the market. Since that fallout, SELA also addressed the matter.

“We are disappointed by the unfounded claims brought by Queensberry and Frank Warren,” SELA said as per Boxing News. “We reject them in their entirety and are confident that the facts will fully vindicate our position.”

ADVERTISEMENT

So, as we can see, the boxing world is already going through a massive shake-up after Dana White and TKO’s entry. But as they move forward with their conquest, do you think Zuffa would eventually replace current boxing? Let us know in the comments section below.