Dana White Rubs Salt in Oscar De La Hoya’s $23 Million Wound

Dana White never misses a chance to take a shot at his rival promoter, Oscar De La Hoya. And this time was no different. Amid their long-running war of words, the UFC CEO once again targeted the Golden Boy Promotions boss, seizing on reports surrounding De La Hoya’s latest $23 million setback.

According to a report by The Real Deal, a real estate news outlet, Oscar De La Hoya owes nearly $23 million in loans and has missed multiple repayment deadlines. When Dana White recently appeared in a Kick livestream with Nina Marie Daniele, he wasted little time using the situation as fresh ammunition to fire at the Golden Boy chief.

Dana White proposes a solution for Oscar’s problems

“I mean, Oscar’s on a sinking ship and will not shut the f—k up,” White said. “This guy is… It’s fascinating. He’s going to have to throw the panties and stockings back on and get on OnlyFans to start paying his rent.” It’s worth noting that the infamous photos of Oscar wearing women’s lingerie first became public in November 2007.

They were leaked and published by the New York Post, reportedly sold by model/stripper Milana Dravnel after a private encounter. De La Hoya initially denied they were real. But years later, he finally admitted that the photos were genuine, explaining they happened during a period of heavy alcohol and cocaine use.

Regardless, White wasn’t done with his criticism of De La Hoya. “My boy’s running out of money,” White continued during the Kick livestream. “His ship is sinking very fast, and he’s talking s—t all the way down… [Put the] panties and fishnets [stockings] back on. [And] jump on OnlyFans and pay that $23 million on f—king rent.”

Imago MMA: UFC 300 – Pereira vs Hill Apr 13, 2024 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena Nevada USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20240414_mjr_su5_008

Notably, De La Hoya’s debt is connected to an office building at 626 Wilshire Boulevard, which he owns in downtown LA, and also houses the headquarters of Golden Boy Promotions. If the amount remains unpaid, the building could be foreclosed on, so the former world champion has requested that the terms of his loan be modified.

Commercial real estate itself has been in bad shape across the country. Developers/landlords are struggling to find tenants, which is resulting in them struggling to make loan repayments. De La Hoya’s building is a 12-story structure with 150,000 sq. ft. of area. Despite the space, 40% of it remains vacant, with 7% used by Golden Boy Promotions headquarters.

The building is not that far away from Crypto[dot]com Arena, which houses ‘The Golden Boy’ statue. Regardless, White’s comments about Oscar De La Hoya came after the latter recently criticized Dana White-led Zuffa Boxing’s debut.

Oscar De La Hoya didn’t hold back on Zuffa Boxing’s debut

Speaking on Instagram during his latest ‘Clapback Thursday,’ the Golden Boy boss accused Zuffa of failing to live up to its bold promises. “The big debut of Zuffa is out—and it couldn’t be less of what they promised us it would be,” De La Hoya said, pointing to the absence of any meaningful changes. “There was no new ring, there was no new belt, no new rules, and no faces anybody recognized.”

The UFC CEO had claimed boxing was broken and needed fixing. However, Oscar De La Hoya argued Zuffa simply recycled the existing model. “All they did was copy and paste what we have been doing for 100-plus years,” he added. He was particularly critical of the atmosphere. “You could hear a pin drop in that arena… It honestly felt like a [COVID-19] bubble show,” De La Hoya added.

From the looks of things, Oscar De La Hoya and Dana White are locked in a back-and-forth exchange of insults and finger-pointing. While White’s Zuffa Boxing events are underwhelming, Oscar may run out of business soon. Which do you think is worse?