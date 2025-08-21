Dana White’s $36.21B Dream Plan Faces Roadblock as Devin Haney Speaks Out

Dana White and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh are teaming up with TKO and Sela to shake up the boxing world, starting with a blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford fight on September 13, streaming live on Netflix. But that’s just the opening act. TKO Group, the $36.21 billion parent company of UFC and WWE, has announced plans to launch a new UFC-style boxing league in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and Sela. The goal: to disrupt boxing’s traditional system and bring the same centralized model that turned the UFC into a global powerhouse.

That strategy, however, faces challenges due to the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act, which safeguards fighters and restricts promoter influence. A fresh initiative in Congress, the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, seeks to bring that legislation into the present day. Supported by TKO, the legislation would enable the establishment of Unified Boxing Organizations (UBOs), granting leagues such as Dana White’s authority over titles, rankings, and contracts, all without requiring consent from sanctioning bodies like the WBA, WBC, IBF, or WBO. If it goes through, it might pave the way for a comprehensive boxing league reminiscent of the UFC, but there are certainly dissenting voices within the sport regarding that direction.

Can Dana White live up to his promise?

Devin Haney has built a good relationship with His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, even before the star-studded Fatal Fury event lit up Times Square. Now, with HE Alalshikh announcing another blockbuster card for The Ring IV in Riyadh, Haney is set to face Brian Norman Jr., who will defend his WBO welterweight title for the second time at the ANB Arena. While Haney has praised HE Alalshikh’s role in boxing, he isn’t ready to fully back his plans with Dana White and TKO.

Speaking with AK and Barak on their YouTube channel, Haney kept it real. Asked what might surprise people about Turki Alalshikh, he replied, “I don’t know. He’s good to me. All I can say is that he’s great for boxing. He is paying the fighters. He is making the best fights happen.” Haney even laughed off HE Alalshikh’s famous “shrinking ring” troll of Shakur Stevenson, saying fans don’t always realize when the Saudi chief is joking. But he made it clear, outside of boxing is where the doubts begin.

“I don’t know about TKO Dana White. That’s what I don’t know,” the 26-year-old admitted. “I don’t know what it looks like. But as long as the pay is right, [I don’t mind].” But will the fighters really see fair pay?

via Imago Credits: IMAGO

Earlier this month, seasoned journalist John S. Nash proposed that Dana White and TKO are only interested in entering the boxing scene if they can ultimately dominate it, similar to their approach with MMA. According to the Ali Act, fighters should receive approximately 70% of their earnings, which Nash argues is at odds with the UFC’s approach. That’s why TKO is supporting the new revival bill for the Ali Act, which has the potential to change the game and grant promoters greater authority.

However, while the old Zuffa Boxing struggled to survive, the new TKO, and Saudi-backed revival has fresh momentum, with new players ready to join the fold.

Dana White, Turki Alalshikh strike new deal with Nigeria’s LPMG global

Africa’s premier boxing management firm, LPMG Global, is reportedly preparing to send nearly half its roster to the newly launched Zuffa Boxing promotion, spearheaded by Dana White and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. Co-led by Nelson Aiyelabowo and Malik Annur, LPMG has built an impressive stable that includes Anthony Yigit, Isaac Ekpo, and Ghana’s Hamed, while also developing some of the most exciting young fighters across the continent.

Among their rising stars is 19-year-old Solomon “Iron Fist” Adebayo, already the WBA Africa heavyweight champion with a near-perfect stoppage rate and a reputation as Nigeria’s most dangerous young heavyweight. Fellow prospect Chibuike “African Fury” Ogbuagu, whose nickname nods to Tyson Fury, is also making waves with growing international backing. The roster further features 17-year-old lightweight champion Raheem Animashaun, along with featherweight talents Dolapo Imole and Tope Musa Tajudeen, each representing the next wave of African boxing.

According to a report from Punch News, the potential partnership with Dana White and His Excellency Turki Alalshikh’s new boxing venture could provide Africa’s next wave of stars with unprecedented global exposure, marking a possible game-changing moment for the continent’s boxing future. So with that in mind, how do you view Dana White’s push into boxing?