Dana White Seemingly Confirms Talks With Oleksandr Usyk, Terence Crawford for Zuffa Boxing

As the combat sports world gears up for the launch of Zuffa Boxing, Dana White recently gave one carefully worded answer, and he may have revealed just how ambitious his foray into the world of boxing is about to become! And if the names now being linked to his venture are any indication, this isn’t about dipping a toe into boxing waters. It’s about reshaping the shoreline.

During the inaugural fight week press conference for ZUFFA 01, White was asked point-blank about reports linking unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk to his promotion. He paused, asked for clarification, then delivered a response that spoke volumes.

“We’re talking to everybody that we think are the most talented people in the world or have the potential to be the most talented people in the world,” White said.

That wasn’t a deflection. It was a mission statement. Usyk isn’t just another champion. He’s undefeated at 24–0, with 15 knockouts, an Olympic gold medalist, and the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era in over two decades.

His 2023 victory over Tyson Fury cemented him as the defining heavyweight of this generation. Fighters like that don’t shop casually for promoters. So when Team Usyk director Sergey Lapin recently confirmed there is “contact” and “dialogue” with Zuffa Boxing, it wasn’t smoke.

Lapin even spelled out why Dana White’s involvement changes everything. He pointed to the UFC boss’s ability to package not just fights, but events. That distinction matters. Boxing has long struggled with fractured promotion, stalled matchups, and protective matchmaking. White has made a career out of attacking those exact problems, and Usyk may not be the only elite name on the radar!

Behind the scenes, White has also been vocal about his interest in Terence Crawford, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his era. Crawford retired recently, but White clearly isn’t convinced that the story is finished.

According to him, “We’ll put on some fights here and then see how the things start to progress and play out with stuff that I’m working on right now. I might give him a call in the next six or seven months.”

At the time of writing, Oleksandr Usyk’s next fight remains undecided. So does his promotional future. Belts, timing, broadcast structures, everything is in flux. But the fact that Zuffa Boxing is even part of that conversation is telling. This isn’t a developmental league. This is a power play as Dana White has also secured another massive name for his promotion!

Dana White bolsters Zuffa Boxing’s roster with the signing of Jai Opetaia

Before Zuffa Boxing had even staged its first show, it had landed its first real statement signing. Jai Opetaia is an undefeated IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champion, and arrives with a résumé that demands respect rather than patience.

The numbers explain why this matters. Opetaia sits at 29–0 with 23 knockouts, and at just 30 years old, he’s already a two-time IBF titleholder riding four straight knockout wins.

This isn’t a prospect being groomed. This is an elite operator entering his prime. For a new promotion, that choice is deliberate, which means that Dana White isn’t starting with experiments alone.

The timing also feels intentional. Zuffa Boxing’s debut event is set for January 23 at the newly rebranded Meta APEX in Las Vegas. While the card leans on undefeated prospects like Callum Walsh to build volume, Opetaia gives the promotion something harder to manufacture: instant credibility.

Conversations with Oleksandr Usyk and Terence Crawford signal intent, but the signing of Jai Opetaia turns that intent into action. This is no soft launch or experimental side project. It’s a calculated entry built on elite talent, leverage, and credibility from day one.

Whether Dana White can translate his UFC blueprint into boxing remains to be seen, but one thing is already clear: Zuffa Boxing isn’t waiting for its turn. It’s aiming straight for the top of the sport and daring the old guard to respond.