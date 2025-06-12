Dana White, Turki Alalshikh Set to Fast-Track 1.4B Nation’s Hope at Canelo Alvarez Headliner

“I’m promoting the fight,” Dana White confirmed to the media at the UFC 316 post-fight presser, making it clear he’s still involved in promoting Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford. The Ring media outlet first reported that the UFC’s top executive and TKO were being put on hold because of the involvement of Saudi promotion SELA. It seems that Turki Alalshikh and White are set to collaborate as we approach the most significant combat sports event of the year.

The highly anticipated super middleweight championship is set to take center stage on September 13th. Canelo aims to protect his legacy as he faces the unbeaten Crawford. The main event is sure to draw the focus of boxing enthusiasts around the globe. Additionally, a remarkable athlete hailing from a nation of more than a billion individuals is poised to take the stage on the undercard.

Dana White and Turki Alalshikh poised to spotlight rising Indian boxer on Canelo vs. Crawford card

India has been witnessing a surge in compelling combat sports talent. The UFC has had its eyes on rising prospects from the world’s most populated country. Now, Dana White and Turki Alalshikh have handed Indian boxer Nishant Dev the opportunity to showcase his skills on the biggest stage in boxing.

MMA India Show’s Instagram account uploaded, “His Highness @turki has revealed that @nishantboxer_jr will be fighting on the undercard of CANELO VS CRAWFORD on September 13 in Las Vegas.

That’s a significant victory for India! Nishant has consistently demonstrated that he belongs on such a prominent platform. He clinched a bronze medal in the 71 kg category at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships held in Uzbekistan and also made his mark at the prestigious 2024 Olympics. However, his quest for a medal was thwarted by a contentious decision in the quarterfinals against Mexican boxer Marco Verde. In January of this year, Eddie Hearn brought him on board.

The countdown is on, with just a few months left until the big event, and there’s been a lot of buzz about the streaming logistics. Dana White confidently addressed that inquiry, expressing his enthusiasm for co-promoting the event while also disclosing the platform that will host the fight.

White confirmed that Canelo vs. Crawford will stream live on Netflix

The Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford superfight will take place at Allegiant Stadium. But for those who can’t witness this epic clash in person, Netflix will be the place to watch it. Even better—it comes at no additional cost. Dana White shared the news in an Instagram post, clearly excited about promoting the fight.

The head honcho wrote, “Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing, and this is right up my alley. Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight. Live on Saturday, September 13, streaming globally on Netflix, two of the GREATEST boxers in the sport will meet in a historic fight from Las Vegas.”

Netflix has already emerged as a strong option since the UFC’s negotiation window opened in April, and their current broadcast deal is set to expire in December. So, watching how one of the biggest streaming platforms handles the viewership experience of this event will give Dana White valuable insight ahead of any potential deal with the UFC.

That being said, with the undercard for Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford starting to take shape, do you think it has what it takes to surpass any UFC event as the most-watched and valuable fight night of the year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.