Dana White Turns to 19-Year-Old Female Fighter as Canelo vs Crawford Competes Against UFC Noche

This year, the UFC won’t be holding a pay-per-view event in September, but that doesn’t mean that Dana White won’t be busy. The CEO recently entered the boxing world, and in his first co-promotional gig, the 55-year-old has joined hands with HE Turki Alalshikh alongside TKO Boxing to present Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford for the super middleweight title. For the UFC fans, though, there will be another edition of Noche UFC on Mexican Independence Day.

Combat sports events during Mexican Independence have become quite a tradition over the years. This year, besides the UFC, which will present a Fight Night, the aforementioned boxing match is also going to take place on the same day, 13 September. So, Dana White’s UFC will go head-to-head with the boxing PPV. The UFC CEO has mentioned that he’ll be working behind the scenes for both events simultaneously.

Well, Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are bound to draw a significant amount of viewers for their fight since they’re both top 5 pound-for-pound best. So, Dana White will need someone in the main event to draw as many eyes as they can as well. Well, he appears to have an addition to the Noche UFC card, but it’s not someone fans would have hoped for, but expected to see in the UFC. In case you’re wondering who that is, it’s former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira‘s sister, Alice Pereira.

At 19 years old, ‘Golden Girl’ is 6-0 in her professional career, with five finishes to her name (4 KOs and 1 Sub). It was only around six months ago when Alice Pereira received a phone call from UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard and signed the dotted lines. Now, she has her first fight on September 13, as Dana White and Co. have paired her up with Montserrat Rendon, who’s fought twice under the UFC banner so far. Reported by MMA Junkie, her addition to the Noche UFC card will certainly interest the UFC fans, but it’s hard to say if the Fight Night can still compete with the Canelo vs Crawford fight, given that they’re two of the biggest combat sports stars today.

via Imago May 4, 2023, Newark, NJ, NEWARK, NJ, United States: Newark NJ – May 4: Dana White speaks to the press and the fans at UFC288 – Sterling vs Cejudo – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Prudential Center on May 4, 2023 in Newark, NJ

Well, Dana White’s inability to create stars in the UFC has really caused a stir in the community of late. In fact, some boxing promoters have also pointed that out, especially Eddie Hearn, who likened the UFC to WWE, but only worse. Let’s take a look at what he had to say.

Boxing promoter reveals the reality of Dana White lacking stars in the promotion

Eddie Hearn, just a few months ago, did not mince his words when he revealed what was wrong with the UFC. The lack of proper stars has led to a recession in mixed martial arts, given that there are no players bigger than Dana White’s promotion. Hearn claims that he sees a similarity between WWE and the UFC, but the only issue at hand is that, at least, the wrestling giants invest in their talents, unlike the UFC, where the main objective is to grow the brand.

“If you said to me, ‘Name me six UFC superstars’, I couldn’t do it. I could give you the ones that seem to keep losing quite a bit, and then just come back. But again, was that just a period with Khabib and Conor and a lot of those guys? So [it’s cyclical],” Eddie Hearn said a few months ago. “For me, in boxing, yes, Matchroom Boxing is a brand. Top Rank is a brand. But the brand is the fighters, and they have their own individual brands, and you want that to resonate with your fanbase.”

On the bright side, Alice Pereira will make history on her debut by becoming the youngest female fighter to fight in the UFC. And for the Fight Fans, they are likely to get a good night of action-packed bouts, as the main event already guarantees a great fight. Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, two Brazilians, will battle it out, and it will be interesting to see if they can help Dana White and give Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford a run for their money, which, to be honest, is unlikely. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.