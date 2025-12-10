Dana White’s First Zuffa Boxing Event Amid Ali Revival Act Bid: Date, Time, Venue, and More

Dana White is trying to impose order on a sport that rarely accepts it. Even as lawmakers continue to debate the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, White’s long-teased Zuffa Boxing project is no longer theoretical. It has a launch date. And it’s coming sooner than many expected.

One night, one city, and a very deliberate spot on the calendar: the eve of the UFC’s first Paramount+ event. Coincidence? Not quite. This is a coordinated rollout, one meant to introduce boxing and MMA as two arms of the same entertainment machine. So what do we actually know so far, and what’s still being held back? The clearest answers arrived this week from TKO itself.

All we know about Dana White-led Zuffa Boxing’s debut in 2026

According to an update on X by combat sports journalist Alan Dawson, Zuffa Boxing will debut on January 23 in Las Vegas, with the venue still to be determined.

Dawson cited TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro, who said, “We are planning to launch our first fight on Jan. 23, which is the night before our first UFC fight [on Paramount+]. Back-to-back nights. A big weekend for TKO, to say the least.”

That second night matters. UFC 324 is scheduled for January 24 at T-Mobile Arena. While officials haven’t confirmed Zuffa Boxing’s location, the Las Vegas setting isn’t subtle. This is about concentration. One city. One platform. One media cycle.

What remains missing are the traditional boxing selling points. No main event has been announced, no fighters have been named, and no championship structure has been revealed. For now, Zuffa Boxing is selling timing and infrastructure, not matchups.

The debut also carries regulatory weight. Its arrival comes just after Congress introduced H.R. 4624, the proposed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, an amendment that would allow promoters like Zuffa to operate as a Unified Boxing Organization.

If passed, Dana White and Zuffa wouldn’t need to comply with the original Ali Act, provided it meets conditions such as minimum per-round pay, health insurance, and anti-doping standards. As per reports, that bill is still under committee review. Until then, Zuffa Boxing must function under existing law. Shapiro previously suggested that the promotion isn’t dependent on the amendment’s approval, but the timing raises obvious questions.

Paramount will carry the product, marking the first boxing events on the platform since Showtime exited the sport in 2023.

Max Kellerman is expected to be on commentary, which raises an obvious question: Was this ever going to feel experimental? Or was it always meant to feel familiar, polished, and carefully controlled from day one? With a recognizable voice guiding viewers through the action, Zuffa Boxing already looks less like a gamble and more like a system Dana White understands inside out.

Still, amid debates about intent and power, White hasn’t moved alone. He’s locked in support from one of boxing’s most recognizable figures. And that endorsement carries weight, whether fans like the politics behind it or not.

Mike Tyson backs White over Muhammad Ali Revival Act

Mike Tyson has publicly endorsed the Ali Revival Act, framing it as reform rather than rollback. That distinction matters. Is this about fixing boxing’s broken structure, or reshaping it under new leadership? Congressman Brian Jack welcomed the support, saying Tyson believes the legislation “protects boxers and offers more choice and new career opportunities for fighters to reach the same level of success that he once earned.”

In the official statement attributed to ‘Iron Mike’, the Hall of Famer doubled down on that position, stating, “Muhammad Ali has always been my hero, both inside and outside the ring. Supporting these revisions honors the spirit of the original Ali Act by closing loopholes that have allowed some promoters to regain monopolistic control over fighters’ careers.”

But Tyson didn’t stop at legacy talk. He shifted the focus to practicality, to pay, to health, and to the realities fighters live with long after the cameras shut off. “Establishing a per-round minimum ensures that every athlete who steps into the ring receives fair compensation for the risks they take with their body and mind. The requirement for mandatory health insurance is equally critical – no fighter should ever have to choose between paying medical bills and pursuing their career. I’ve seen too many of my peers face that impossible decision.”

Will the system actually deliver on those promises? Or will it look very different once contracts, matchmaking, and leverage come into play? That answer isn’t clear yet. But what is clear is momentum. Zuffa Boxing isn’t waiting for Washington to settle the debate first.

With January 23 locked in, Paramount ready, and the UFC lining up the following night to complete the doubleheader, Dana White’s boxing experiment has crossed an important line. It’s no longer an idea. It’s a date on the calendar.