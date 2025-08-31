Darren Till Backed by UFC Official After Exposing Jake Paul’s Hypocrisy in an Explosive Rant

The former UFC star’s third appearance in the promotion in 2025 marked his third straight win, and easily his most impressive. Darren Till stopped Luke Rockhold in devastating fashion during the third round, capping off a heated buildup between the two. With the victory, Till claimed the inaugural MFB bridgerweight title. While “The Gorilla” has often hinted at a return to MMA down the line, he now finds himself on the brink of major opportunities inside the boxing ring.

At the Misfits Boxing 22 post-fight press conference, Darren Till was asked about a potential fight with Jake Paul, but he isn’t convinced it will ever materialize. And from the looks of it, Jake Paul vs. Darren Till probably isn’t happening anytime soon. Not because of Paul’s upcoming matchup against Gervonta Davis, but because Till left the UFC at a young age due to knee injuries, not a career decline like Tyron Woodley or Anderson Silva. When he exited the promotion, talk quickly surfaced about Till being a prime Paul opponent, the so-called “red panty night” of influencer boxing. Now, Daren Till finds himself backed by a UFC official after blasting Jake Paul’s hypocrisy in an explosive rant.

Why Jake Paul vs Darren Till could be over before it starts

Yesterday, Michael Bisping shared a video on his YouTube channel where he discussed the Darren Till vs. Luke Rockhold fight. While breaking down Till’s dominant win, the 46-year-old noted, “Darren Till has a lot of options now. A lot of big fights. There is a potential Jake Paul. That won’t happen because he would smoke Jake Paul. He would destroy Jake Paul.”

On the surface, the 32-year-old seems like a natural fit as Jake Paul’s next opponent. He’s the right size, checks the box as an ex-UFC fighter making the crossover, and brings charisma and an online presence. With skill, availability, and star power, Darren Till looks like the perfect dance partner. But in Bisping’s view, Paul would be badly outmatched. Why?

Because, the 12-1 boxer would be stepping in against an 18-5 Southpaw with knockout power who is also riding momentum, and that’s a risk El Gallo’s carefully curated career likely won’t take. And to be honest, a promoter would be foolish to match The Problem Child against a dangerous leftie striker like Till. Still, the question is: does Darren Till himself even want to fight Jake Paul?

“I don’t think I’m getting Jake Paul,” Till admitted. “I’m being a realist. Jake Paul’s not taking the fight… Because I’ll campaign for it right now if I see you nodding and say yeah. I’ll ask for it, but I just don’t think he’s going to take it.” He expanded on that thought, saying, “I’m not going to sit here and beg for a fight I’m not going to get. He’s a bigger star on a bigger trajectory. Why am I going to sit here and waste my breath and waste my time?”

Industry insiders note Paul’s upcoming bout with Davis already carries major financial risk; adding Till to his schedule afterward would mean taking on one of the riskiest opponents for the least reward, which is why oddsmakers currently list the matchup as a long shot.

Meanwhile, Paul is already locked in for his next exhibition bout, set to face Gervonta “Tank” Davis on Nov. 14 in a Netflix-streamed showdown. As for Darren Till, he wasted no time after his Rockhold win, shifting his focus straight toward on his next potential opponent.

Darren Till sets his sights on former British World Champion

Needing to be restrained by security, an exasperated Darren Till made his intentions clear against Carl Froch, during a fiery post-fight interview. “Where the f— is Carl Froch? You little s—house?” Till shouted. “You got so much to say on your little YouTube channel with 10k viewers. Get in this f—ing ring, you little s—house. He’s f—ed off. He’s not about that life.” Froch, however, ignored Till’s outburst and left the arena, leaving Till visibly frustrated. The two have been trading barbs online for months, and Till wasn’t ready to let it slide, continuing his attack on Froch later in a conversation with iFL TV.

“Obviously, I did,” Till said when asked about his outburst. “Does he want to f—ing fight or not? Cuz I want to fight Carl Froch… Let’s sell out Wembley… But the little s—house ran away.” When pressed on what he would have said had Froch stepped into the ring, ‘The Gorilla’ didn’t hold back, insisting he was ready to confront him face-to-face.

Adding to the intrigue, British media pundits have noted that Froch vs. Till would blend two different fan bases — hardcore boxing traditionalists and MMA crossover audiences — creating one of the most marketable domestic fights in years if it ever came to fruition.

“What are you saying now? What? What lad? Like he’s chatting all like…,” Till explained. “Look, let’s just be real for a sec. He was one of the best British boxers. He was one of the best. Punched like a mule. He was phenomenal. But he’s chatting. He beats MMA fighters. I don’t know what he’s going on about. If he wants to get in here and have a go, we’ll have it. Come on.” Froch hasn’t fought since his TKO victory over George Groves in May 2014 and doesn’t appear eager for a comeback unless a major offer comes his way, with his interest leaning more toward a potential trilogy with Groves. Still, if Darren Till really gets to fight Jake Paul, who do you think will come out victorious?