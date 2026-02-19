Deen the Great Challenges Dana White After Getting Punched by Ex-UFC Fighter

Deen the Great, aka Nurideen Shabazz, has been garnering all the attention of the combat sports community in the last 24 hours. From an altercation with powerlifter Larry Wheels to getting slapped by former UFC fighter Tiki Ghosn, this has been his tale. And now, instead of just cooling down the matter, Shabazz calls out Dana White.

The reason for the altercation was Deen the Great’s alleged disrespect for Wheels and Ghosn. Due to that, both of them didn’t even shy away from physically slamming the influencer-turned-boxer on the livestream. Amid that, many people from the community, including the UFC CEO, seemed to share their reactions. White, in particular, even posted an Instagram story of Shabazz getting knocked out by Ghosn. While the intention may not have been to poke him, Shabazz took offense at it.

Deen the Great calls out Dana White

“So Tiki, look, I heard you boys with Dana White, so look, Tiki, we can catch the fade or Dana White,” said Deen the Great on a livestream. “His goof a**. He posted on his story. Dana White got a problem? Dana White, bring one of your fighters…beat f**k out of one of them n****s.

Bring one of your lightweights, most of them ni***s got no names, bring those ni***s to boxing, and let me take them ni***s to school.”

Initially, Shabazz just wanted to clear up about the incident and apologize to Tiki Ghosn. But the conversation went on to challenge Ghosn’s former boss, Dana White. As such, the 25-year-old may have taken offense, thinking White directly targeted him on a public platform.

However, the reason behind posting that story is still unclear. But everyone in the combat sports community knows for a fact that White is seemingly against the “influencer boxing” trend. Take his previous shots at Jake Paul, for example.

But then again, White is not particularly against influencers; it’s just them transitioning into boxing. With people like Adin Ross, the UFC CEO shares a strong camaraderie. But the same cannot be said for Shabazz, especially after the challenge.

On that note, does White have a champion to put forward? As it seems, a former UFC champion has already volunteered for it.

Aljamain Sterling wants to step in

The combat sports world is violent and filled with people wanting to fight now and then. When an influencer-turned-boxer like Deen the Great calls out Dana White, everyone wants to partake. For Aljamain Sterling, he wants to keep White’s respect and become his champion in front of the 25-year-old.

“I would gladly be your dance partner 😁,” wrote Sterling on X.

While ‘Funk Master’ wants to fight Nurideen Shabazz, there is a big difference in their experience in fighting. Sterling started his professional MMA career when Shabazz was just 11 years old. And as of now, Sterling is a former UFC bantamweight champion and veteran of 30 fights.

Meanwhile, Deen the Great has had only one professional and seven exhibition boxing bouts till now. Surely, there is a massive difference in terms of experience between the two of them. But the UFC CEO is yet to respond to the callout.

On that note, do you think White will entertain Shabazz’s challenge? Let us know in the comments below!