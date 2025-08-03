Dehumanized Boxers Warned Against TKO as Dana White Pushes Ali Act Revival and Boxing Takeover

Over two decades ago, lawmakers passed one of the most significant pieces of legislation for fighters—the Ali Act of 2000. Senator John McCain co-sponsored the act and introduced it to “protect the fighters.” Since then, it has played a key role in shielding boxers from exploitation and unfair practices. After years of relative quiet, the Ali Act has returned to the national spotlight. Just last week, U.S. Representatives Brian Jack, a Republican from Georgia, and Sharice Davids, a Democrat from Kansas, introduced a major amendment to revive the historic legislation.

According to a press release from Jack, the Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act aims to “provide boxers more opportunities, better pay and greater safety standards,” while modernizing outdated federal regulations. The proposal quickly captured attention, especially since Congress still regulates boxing as the only combat sport in the United States. Adding to the momentum, UFC president Dana White now looks ready to enter the boxing world—this time alongside Saudi boxing powerhouse Turki Alalshikh.

Ali Act amendment sparks talk of Dana White & Co.’s true motives in boxing

“Who knows, that’s what’s going to happen with the Ali Act,” said the CEO of TKO Holdings—the parent company of UFC and WWE—during a cryptic remark back in February. That statement sent ripples through the MMA world, fueling speculation that TKO may be quietly working behind the scenes to amend one of combat sports’ most important pieces of legislation. And frankly, why wouldn’t they?

The newly proposed Muhammad Ali American Boxing Revival Act, currently under discussion among lawmakers, hints at unifying various boxing organizations. This agenda closely aligns with what Dana White and TKO appear to be orchestrating. Their strategy notably aims to operate beyond the reach of established sanctioning bodies such as the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO. If passed, the legislation could potentially allow a Saudi-backed initiative to sidestep these governing bodies entirely, paving the way for a UFC-style structure to emerge in boxing.

That model—widely criticized for suppressing fighter pay—has already raised significant concern. As a result, many believe Dana White & Co. may use their extensive political connections in Washington to reshape boxing in a way that benefits promoters at the expense of athletes. American journalist Luke Thomas, who broke down the issue in a YouTube video that quickly gained traction, recently amplified these concerns.

In the video, Thomas issued a stark warning, stating: “There could still be antitrust enforcement down the line in a future administration, but the UFC and TKO would be able to say, ‘Oh yeah, we’re operating well within the law, right? You guys allowed us to do this. We’re just fulfilling the terms of the law that Congress set forth.’”

Furthermore, he argued that Dana White & Co. might be leveraging the Ali Act’s revival to solidify monopolistic control over boxing. To drive the point home, Thomas challenged fans, media, and policymakers with a pointed question: “Are they in need of absolute circumvention?”

Recent commentary points out that the bill allows league-style championships and ranking systems under one corporate umbrella. Advocates for boxers’ rights say this goes against the original intent of the Ali Act, which aimed for independent sanctioning.

But perhaps most notably, Thomas aimed his most urgent message directly at boxers—and he didn’t mince words: “If you’re a boxer watching this, the people who are in charge of the regulatory authorities in this country—and the regulatory apparatus—they don’t give a sh-t about you. They don’t care about you at all. You mean nothing to them. You are a product….You are a product to be moved.”

Additionally, discussions on platforms like r/Boxing on Reddit have erupted around fears of a “hostile takeover” of boxing, with comments such as: “This is the corporate oligarchy coming boxing… Dana and Turki are the goddamn devil,” and “First time around… realized—it would basically dissolve into the UFC where Dana can blackball dudes…” These voices underscore growing fan concern over power consolidation in the sport.

Ali Act amendment puts the White & TKO’s agenda under the spotlight

As Dana White & Co. continue backing the Ali Act revival, several respected voices in combat sports—Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and John S. Nash—made it clear this week on The Ariel Helwani Show that they don’t believe the proposed changes serve the sport’s best interests. The panelists made it clear they believe the timing of the bill is no coincidence. They pointed to White’s upcoming partnership with Turki Alalshikh and the rumored launch of their own boxing promotion as a major motivating factor.

While each expert offered their own perspective, it was John S. Nash who delivered the most pointed critique. Nash didn’t hold back. He flatly asserted that the bill was “crafted by the TKO,” explaining that its structure closely mirrors that of the UFC. According to Nash, the unified boxing organization outlined in the bill feels too tailored to be coincidental.

“Way too specific to their model for anyone to say this wasn’t designed specifically for TKO.” Backing up his claim, Nash also shared a telling anecdote: “It’s a hearsay statement. But I was told once that Ari Emanuel (CEO of TKO) once explained why he wasn’t interested in boxing. And the problem with boxing was, it’s 70-30 for the boxers, and it needed to be 70-30 for them to get into boxing.”

The 2000 Ali Act got strong bipartisan backing. It aimed to tackle exploitative promotions, cap exclusive contracts at 12 months, and push for transparency in rankings. However, it fell short on enforcement, leaning on state commissions for oversight. Since then, enforcement has been hit or miss. Critics say the core issues are still on the table.

Nash’s comments carry weight, especially given Dana White & Co.’s long-standing indifference. Yet, that stance appears to have shifted. Since Donald Trump’s rise to power, their increasing closeness to the president has only amplified speculation that significant moves are underway in the combat sports landscape.