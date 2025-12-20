Demetrious Johnson Breaks Down Anderson Silva’s Unexpected Win Over Tyron Woodley

Friday night’s Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight dominated the boxing world, delivering results that fans and analysts had largely predicted. But the main card also surprised everyone with a cruiserweight-style clash between two former UFC stars, Anderson Silva (50) and Tyron Woodley (43). Even after years away from competition, both fighters showed great skill, and what was supposed to be a six-round bout between old-timers quickly turned into a thrilling spectacle.

Both fighters displayed surprising strength, yet Anderson Silva in particular defied all expectations. Many expected a dull matchup, but instead, Silva knocked out Tyron Woodley in the second round, turning the night unforgettable. At 50 years old, Silva stunned fans and even left the MMA Flyweight GOAT in awe.

“Man is still moving like he’s 25,” Demetrious Johnson marvels at Anderson Silva’s agility

Following the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua event, Demetrious Johnson took to YouTube to break down the fights and share his insights, especially on the Anderson Silva vs. Tyron Woodley matchup.

“Anderson Silva taking on Tyron Woodley. This was an interesting matchup because Anderson is 50 years old, and the man is still moving like he’s 25. I watched the open workout, and Silva looked good,” said Demetrious Johnson on his YouTube channel.

After suffering three consecutive losses, Anderson Silva retired from MMA in 2020. He made a return to combat sports the following year by stepping into the boxing ring, where he has since taken part in several professional and exhibition bouts.

Meanwhile, Tyron Woodley walked away from MMA in 2021 after a four-fight losing streak in the UFC. Later that same year, he shifted to boxing and faced Jake Paul twice, dropping both fights.

“Tyron Woodley, on the other hand, was doing a lot more head movement, trying to get closer. I did not think Tyron was going to get knocked out. Honestly, I didn’t know who was going to win that fight because those guys are both on the older side,” Demetrious Johnson added.

With his latest defeat to Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley now holds a 0-3 professional boxing record. Heading into his matchup this Friday, ‘The Spiderman’ brought six professional boxing fights, including two wins, into the ring.

An injury forced Chris Weidman out, and Woodley stepped in to replace him. Despite the last-minute change, Silva’s experience and sharpness in the ring made it easy for him to overpower ‘The Chosen One’.

Anderson Silva discusses his future in combat sports

Now 50 years old, Anderson Silva finds himself at a familiar crossroads, with fans and the MMA world once again paying close attention to talk of retirement. Even after a mixed run in boxing, Silva’s legacy in combat sports goes far beyond wins and losses. While he ruled the MMA scene for years, boxing has presented different challenges. Still, ‘The Spiderman’ remains determined to make his presence felt for as long as he can.

Over the years, the Brazilian has shared the ring with high-profile names such as Tito Ortiz, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Chael Sonnen, and Jake Paul. The combination of financial opportunity and his deep love for competition has continued to fuel his motivation. After his recent knockout win against Tyron Woodley, the 50-year-old made it clear that he isn’t finished.

One fight that still motivates him is a potential matchup with Chris Weidman, as Anderson Silva hopes to avenge the two losses that marked a turning point in his MMA career and left many questioning his future. However, Silva addressed those doubts directly during his post-fight press conference.

“No, I’m not surprised. I just keep working every day,” Silva told MMA Junkie. “The age in my mind is a number. For me, I don’t think about my age. I don’t have bad discipline. I’m very hard in my food and everything I do in my life to make my life better. I like to see my grandson grow up and train with me, too.”

What’s your take on Anderson Silva’s boxing career? Should he step away as he gets older to protect his legacy, or does he still have more left to offer inside the ring? Share your thoughts below.