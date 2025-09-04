Deontay Wilder’s One Offer Could Free Francis Ngannou From PFL

They say the last thing to go is a boxer’s punch, and for years, that was exactly what everyone said Deontay Wilder had. But the truth is, Wilder, now 44-4 with 43 KOs, has lost four of his last six and, in the past five years, only beaten Robert Helenius and Tyrrell Anthony Herndon. That once-terrifying right hand? Opponents see it coming, neutralize it, or simply don’t fear it the way they used to. Still, Wilder might be the only man capable of giving Francis Ngannou the kind of fight that could finally free him from the PFL. How, you ask?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Like Wilder, Ngannou is often seen as a power puncher and not much more. The difference? Francis Ngannou hasn’t won a professional boxing match since 2023. His reputation was built in the UFC, where he rose to heavyweight champion by mixing his ferocious striking with just enough well-rounded skills. Now, with the year winding down and Ngannou still without a fight in boxing or MMA, Wilder might be the one to hand him that chance sooner than anyone expected. How, you ask?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deontay Wilder won’t back down from any fight

Yesterday, Jed I. Goodman shared a clip on X from Ariel Helwani’s show featuring an interview with former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. In the clip, Helwani asked Wilder about Francis Ngannou, saying the MMA star had recently called him out. Wilder responded with interest, saying, “My interest is high, you know, I’m ready to go with anyone. So if Francis is, then let it be.” He emphasized he’s open to big fights that can get him back on track.

Wilder explained that a matchup with Ngannou would be more than just business; it would be a spectacle. “With this one, I think it’ll be more entertainment for fans in general than the boxing side of things. But every fight counts,” he said. He praised the 18-3 fighter’s toughness, adding, “He’s got the heart. He is an MMA champion, a heavyweight champion. We’re two strong guys, and we want to test out our power against each other’s face.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

When Helwani pressed whether serious talks were happening, Deontay Wilder admitted there had been discussions. “It’s been talked previously, back and forth, back and forth. But right now, I would say it’s warming up,” he revealed. The Bronze Bomber further confirmed he had responded to Ngannou’s callout and was serious about making it happen. “I’ve acknowledged that I’m serious, I’m willing, ready, and able to do it,” Deontay Wilder said.

AD

The 39-year-old also made clear he wasn’t chasing attention. “Hopefully, this is not a call me out to get clicks and likes. As you can see, I’m barely on social media as is. I’m not interested in clicks and likes, only in real things, please,” he said.

Finally, Helwani asked if Ngannou was the frontrunner to be his next opponent. Deontay Wilder hesitated, saying, “I wouldn’t say he’s the frontrunner because of other obligations… He’s not the only one we have. We’re in talks. How about that?” While not committing fully, Wilder admitted Ngannou is firmly on his radar. But does Francis Ngannou even want to fight Deontay Wilder?

Why Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou is all power and no risk

“Yes, I do,” said Francis Ngannou when Ariel Helwani asked if he wanted to face former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. On the August 19 episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, the PFL heavyweight champion confirmed his pursuit of the fight, following reports that the UFC wasn’t particularly open to booking a Jon Jones vs. Ngannou matchup.

The idea of a Ngannou – Wilder showdown isn’t new. Talks first began two years ago when rumors emerged that Ngannou was exploring a transition to boxing after parting ways with the UFC. Back then, Wilder even floated the concept of a two-fight deal, saying, “Everybody always comes to boxing… You come to my house, I’ll come to yours… I’m serious about that too.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On paper, the matchup looks like a win-win scenario. Both men bring star power from different combat sports: The Predator from MMA and The Bronze Bomber from boxing. Their clash would create a compelling storyline, likely draw massive attention, and offer both fighters the chance to secure a legacy-defining moment in the twilight of their careers.

At 38 and 39 years old, respectively, Francis Ngannou and Deontay Wilder are both nearing the end of their prime. Ngannou, with slim chances of fighting Jon Jones, could inject new life into his boxing career by beating a former champion. For Deontay Wilder, who recently stopped Tyrrell Herndon Anthony, another title run seems unlikely, but a fight against Ngannou could bring financial rewards while also quieting critics who suggest he should hang up the gloves. That said, what are your thoughts on a Deontay Wilder vs. Francis Ngannou clash?