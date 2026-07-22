Devin Haney Joins Combat Media in Sadness as ESPN Lays Off MMA-Boxing Veteran Journalist

ESPN is undergoing a massive change that has seen many of its longtime reporters and analysts recently getting axed from the company, including Karl Ravech, Ryan Clark, Cam Newton, Tom Pelissero, Stephania Bell, David Lloyd, Charles Davis and Bart Scott. Unfortunately, veteran combat sports reporter Andreas Hale has become the latest name added to the list alongside the others.

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“I was just informed that my time at ESPN has come to an end, as I am one of the casualties of the company-wide layoffs,” Hale shared on X. “I’ve been here before. Change is constant, but the outcomes are uncertain. There will be those who are overjoyed with the news, and others will be shocked.

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“Either way, I gave my all covering boxing, MMA, and pro wrestling and will continue to do so wherever the next chapter of my career takes me. Once again, you know where to find me because I’m not going anywhere.”

For those who may not know, Andreas Hale has been covering combat news, especially boxing, for ESPN for the better part of the last two years. He was behind many important stories from the combat world, which is what makes his exit particularly distressing.

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For nearly two decades, Hale has consistently covered combat news, beginning his career as a staff writer for Fight News in 2007. Before that, the Nevada-based journalist covered hip-hop music for outlets such as HipHopDX. However, his love for boxing and MMA remained strong as he later worked for DAZN and SiriusXM before joining ESPN in 2024. Now, after two years with the company, Hale faces an uncertain future as a result of ESPN’s widespread layoffs, which reportedly came amid the company’s acquisition of the NFL’s media assets.

Last year, ESPN’s parent company Disney reached a landmark deal with the NFL, acquiring the league’s digital media assets, i.e., the NFL Network, for a whopping $3 billion. In exchange, the NFL would receive a 10% equity stake in ESPN. With the media teams combined in April, ESPN decided to move forward with the corporate restructuring. This integration created severe redundancy among on-air anchors, analysts, and backend production staff, culminating in the July 21 layoff wave. A memo from ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro largely reflected the reasoning behind these changes.

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“Over the past several months, we’ve made significant ​progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN,” Pitaro wrote. “Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and ‌organizational structure to best position us for the future. As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about job impacts that we will be communicating today.

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“While most of the job impacts are tied to the acquisition, we will also notify colleagues in ​other parts of ​the company today that ⁠their positions have been impacted. We are committed to treating employees with compassion and respect and to providing support as they ​navigate this transition.”

For many, ESPN cutting big-name journalists like Tom Pelissero, Dan Hajducky and Andreas Hale from the company might come as a surprise. But the sports broadcasting giant has done it before, axing around 20 of its on-air personalities, including top NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose, back in 2023.

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Regardless of the reason, the combat sports world was particularly saddened by Andreas Hale’s termination from ESPN, prompting several boxing and MMA personalities, including Devin Haney, to come forward and express their sadness over his exit from the esteemed organization.

Combat media reacts after ESPN cuts veteran journalist Andres Hale

Renowned Uncrowned journalist Ben Fowlkes was one of the first to express his sorrow: “Sorry to hear this, Andreas. I’ve been there. I know you’ll figure it out, but it’s never a pleasant experience.”

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Highly regarded veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael wrote, “Sorry to hear it my man. Been there. Onward!!!”

Another well-known boxing journalist, Lance Pugmire, expressed his sorrow over Hale’s exit from ESPN: “Very sorry to hear this, Andreas! I deeply respect your thoughtful, principled approach to reporting. Has been a pleasure following your ride to the highest level — and you remain there!”

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Following the revelation, Devin Haney joined the combat world in wishing him the best for his future: “Sending blessings to you on your future endeavors, my brother!”

During his ESPN tenure, Hale covered stories on many athletes, including Devin Haney, who has now wished him well. The Nevada-based journalist made an impact through his work, which explains why many of his fellow professionals are praising him. The empathetic reactions continued as other prominent media personalities joined the queue.

“I’ve experienced this myself and it’s never easy but no doubt you’ll bounce back!” MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin wrote.

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When it comes to company layoffs, Martin rightfully pointed out that he has experienced this situation before. The combat sports writer previously worked for Fox before being cut from the company in 2017 and eventually joining MMA Fighting, where he remains a respected journalist covering mixed martial arts.

Continuing the sympathetic reactions, Luke Thomas, one of the biggest names in the MMA space alongside Ariel Helwani, commented, “Really sucks to hear this. Here’s to hoping for a quick rebound.” Following that, Chronic Combat Conversations’ Jason Hagholm also wrote, “Sad to see this but you covered every event the right way.”

Last but not least, boxing broadcaster Cynthia Conte also wished the former ESPN writer well, stating, “I’m sorry, Andreas. I’m sorry to hear this. I know you’ll land on your feet. You’re incredibly talented, and any company would be lucky to have you.”

With that, Andreas Hale’s time at ESPN has finally come to an end. It will certainly be interesting to see what the next chapter of his career entails.