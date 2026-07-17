Dillon Danis’ Lawyer Quits Again After Payment Issues Amid Nina Agdal Lawsuit

Dillon Danis has made headlines yet again, but this time it’s because of his hunt for legal representation. The Bellator fighter’s attorney, Mark Berman of Hartmann Doherty Rosa Berman & Bulbulia, LLC, has formally withdrawn as counsel from the BJJ star’s ongoing lawsuit with Nina Agdal, stating that the 32-year-old has once again failed to pay his legal expenses.

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Judge Michael Hammer granted Berman’s plea to withdraw and gave Dillon Danis 30 days to get a new legal representation. If he doesn’t, he’ll have to represent himself for the rest of the proceedings.

The motion states that the “defendant has now failed to pay the firm’s monthly invoices in a timely fashion and has failed to maintain the required retainer agreement at the agreed-upon level.”

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And to make things more interesting, the recent petition marks Berman’s second attempt to withdraw from the lawsuit due to payment concerns.

USA Today via Reuters MMA: Bellator 198-Danis vs Walker, Apr 28, 2018 Rosemont, IL, USA Dillon Danis red gloves fights Kyle Walker blue gloves during Bellator 198 at Allstate Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dave Mandel-USA TODAY Sports, 28.04.2018 20:14:37, 10810454, Kyle Walker, MMA, Allstate Arena PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxMandelx 10810454

Back in 2024, the attorney also sought to withdraw, saying the MMA star had failed to pay his legal expenses. Danis eventually settled the outstanding sum, allowing Mark Berman to continue with the lawsuit. However, according to the most recent court filing, the same concerns have resurfaced.

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Berman also claimed that Dillon Danis had stopped responding to his attempts to communicate. According to the filing, he contacted the BJJ fighter several times between February and April before warning Danis that he would withdraw if payment arrangements were not fulfilled.

According to the attorney, the 32-year-old only responded after finding out that the motion to withdraw was being filed. However, it is worth noting that despite the breakdown in their professional relationship, Mark Berman made it clear there was no personal animosity.

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“I personally like Mr. Danis a lot; this is an interesting case, and I would prefer to continue representing him,” Berman wrote. “However, I cannot do so effectively if he fails to respond to my communications, and the firm will not allow me to do so if its professional fees and expenses remain unpaid.”

As of now, there is no indication that Dillon Danis has hired another attorney, leaving open the possibility that he will soon be obliged to represent himself in the biggest legal battle of his career. One, that Logan Paul knew would truly cost the BJJ star.

Logan Paul predicted the lawsuit would haunt Dillon Danis financially for years

The latest legal setback comes nearly two years after Nina Agdal sued Danis in September 2023 over a series of social media posts made in the lead-up to his boxing contest against Logan Paul. Agdal sued the Bellator fighter for constantly publishing derogatory and explicit content about her, including sharing an intimate image of hers without her consent.

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As a result, she is now seeking at least $150,000 in damages for each claimed breach of federal law involving the distribution of intimate images.

And well, it is no surprise that Dillon Danis did not see it coming and has long claimed that just defending himself in the case has been extremely costly. At one point, the 32-year-old claimed he expected to spend around $400,000 in legal fees alone, despite getting a reported seven-figure sum for fighting Logan Paul.

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Logan Paul, however, argued back then that the financial consequences could stretch far beyond attorney fees. The YouTuber-turned-WWE superstar claimed on a 2023 edition of BS With Jake Paul that even if Dillon Danis tried to avoid paying by declaring bankruptcy, Nina Agdal could still pursue his future income if she won in court.

“But even then it doesn’t end,” he said. “We put liens on every paycheck he gets for the rest of his life.”

‘The Maverick’ made these comments after Brendan Schaub criticized the case, claiming that fighters shouldn’t sue each other while promoting a bout. However, the YouTuber quickly pushed back.

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“I’m not the one suing him,” he wrote on X. “He picked a fight with an innocent woman who is standing up for herself the only way she can: by holding a predator legally accountable for breaking the law. Any person who doesn’t understand that is a delusional t—.

“The lawsuit is HER choice, and I fully support her. Now I get to break his face in front of millions of people & ruin his entire life. Win win.”

Now, with his attorney stepping away for the 2nd time over alleged unpaid legal bills and Dillon Danis looking for new representation, the financial load on the case grows. Whether the lawsuit finally goes in Danis’ favor or not, the legal battle has already cost as much as many feared when it began.