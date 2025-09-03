Donald Trump’s Violent Take On Boxing vs UFC on Joe Rogan Podcast Makes Rounds

“He’s a man whose success in business epitomizes the American dream,” declared Michael Buffer as he introduced Donald Trump after the latter hosted a major event in Atlantic City. For a brief moment, boxing felt alive again, and as Mike Tyson recalled, “It was a night of beauty,” remembering one of his greatest nights in the ring, hosted by Trump.

Now serving his second term as U.S. president, the 79-year-old Trump remains a passionate boxing fan, long claiming the sport is far more thrilling than “opera or ballet.” In the late 1980s and 1990s, he made Atlantic City the hub of boxing, hosting some of the biggest fights in history. Yet Trump has also shown awareness of the risks that come with the sport, even drawing a comparison between boxing and the UFC during an appearance on Joe Rogan’s show last year, a remark that’s once again making headlines. So, what did he say?

Donald Trump Breaks Down Which Sport Is Truly Terrifying

Just a few hours ago, Exceed Boxing News sparked debate on Instagram with the caption, “Boxing or MMA, which is more dangerous?👇” The post featured a resurfaced quote from Donald Trump during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Podcast last year. “No UFC fighter, they say, has ever died, and it looks to me much more violent than boxing. Many boxers have died. Isn’t it interesting?” Trump said, pointing out how repeated headshots in boxing make it more dangerous compared to UFC, where fighters can clinch or take the fight to the ground.

Still, Trump acknowledged that UFC is just as dangerous as boxing in its own way, but praised how far the promotion has come in terms of safety regulations. Last year, he even recalled how, in its early days, UFC looked brutally unsafe, and admitted he was surprised by its safety record in recent years.

Trump has long been a supporter of the UFC, with ties going back to 2001. At the time, UFC CEO Dana White, backed by the Fertitta brothers, was trying to legitimize the struggling organization. Trump supported their vision by hosting UFC 30 at the Trump Taj Mahal, a pivotal moment in helping the brand survive. Since then, the UFC has transformed into a multi-billion-dollar global powerhouse, and Trump has remained closely connected to White, frequently attending major events.

On the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast, Donald Trump expressed his amazement at the UFC’s record: “Nobody died in the UFC, which is shocking because when you look at some of it, right? When you look at it, you’d say they’d have to, like one a night should, you know, probably, will no longer be with us, right?” Despite his lifelong love for boxing, Trump’s support for Dana White played a role in UFC’s growth, proving his influence went beyond the boxing ring. How, you ask?

From Taj Mahal to Global Stage: How Donald Trump Helped Dana White Save the UFC

Donald Trump has made his presence felt at multiple UFC pay-per-views, most notably at UFC 290. What many fans may not know, however, is that his connection to the UFC goes back even further, before the Fertitta brothers ever got involved. In the promotion’s early days, when the UFC was struggling financially, failing to generate revenue, and running out of venues to host events, the 79-year-old stepped in. Donald Trump offered his arenas when others turned their backs on the fledgling promotion.

via Imago MMA: UFC 309 Nov 16, 2024 New York, NY, USA UFC CEO Dana White left talks to President-elect Donald Trump ringside during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. New York Madison Square Garden NY USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBradxPennerx 20241116_bjp_ae5_004

“He [Donald Trump] saw it, he got it. He cut us that deal at [Trump Taj Mahal] when we went there,” Dana White once recalled. “He got there for the first fight of the night and stayed there until the last fight. He did it both times that we were there.” Trump Taj Mahal in Atlantic City went on to host UFC 30 and UFC 31 in 2001. This gesture earned him a loyal friend in the UFC president, who later returned the favor by supporting Trump during the 2016 elections.

White has since revealed that Donald Trump remains a passionate fan of the sport. Following UFC 287, he shared how the former president often calls him twice a month to discuss fights in detail. “So this guy [Donald Trump] calls me twice a month. And will talk to me for an hour about fights that have happened since the last time we talked,” White explained. With such a deep connection between Trump and the UFC, what are our thoughts on this bond? And which do you believe is the more dangerous sport – boxing or UFC?