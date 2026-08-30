“Don’t Forget He Outboxed JJ”: Glover Teixeira vs. Shogun Rua Boxing Match Makes UFC Fans Nostalgic

Glover Teixeira and Mauricio Rua may have left the UFC, but the two veteran fighters proved Saturday night that they still had plenty left in them. Teixeira scored an early knockdown and dominated their eight-round boxing match at Spaten Fight Night 3 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, eventually earning a decision victory over ‘Shogun’ in the main event.

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The battle was one that UFC fans have long yearned to witness in the Octagon. Glover Teixeira and Rua came close to sharing the cage throughout their MMA careers, but the bout never materialised. Years later, they finally met, and they didn’t disappoint.

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The 46-year-old seized control quickly, pushing Mauricio Rua into the ropes and unleashing combinations. He focused aggressively on the body during the first round before landing cleanly with Rua’s jaw just as the bell rang.

In Round 2, the former UFC light heavyweight champion delivered a flurry of blows that sent Mauricio Rua to the mat. However, ‘Shogun’ beat the count and survived the round.

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Teixeira continued to drive forward through the middle rounds, often trapping Rua against the ropes and landing combinations. Rua replied with his trademark aggression, delivering huge haymakers, but Alex Pereira’s coach continued to dominate and land the cleaner work.

Imago Rio de Janeiro (RJ), 01.21.2023 – UFC 283 – Glover, in the fight for the light heavyweight belt on the main card. UFC 283 at Jeunesse Arena, in the neighborhood of Barra da Tijuca, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Teixeira appeared to slow down in the fifth round, allowing Rua to deliver some of his best punches of the fight. Teixeira soon found another gear in Round 6, landing a powerful punch that repeatedly snapped Rua’s head back.

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He then nearly forced a late stoppage in the seventh round, charging forward with several punches that appeared to put ‘Shogun’ in serious trouble. However, the knockout never arrived, as both UFC veterans made it to the final bell.

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The decision victory gave Glover Teixeira another memorable chapter in a career that officially ended inside the UFC in January 2023. Both Brazilian MMA veterans announced their retirement from the sport on the same night. Teixeira’s effort to reclaim the light heavyweight belt against Jamahal Hill failed, and Rua was stopped by Ihor Potieria in the first round.

Fast forward to now, the two have had the chance to repeat history again. But while Mauricio Rua had previously stated that this eight-round boxing match with Teixeira would be his final fight, the former UFC light heavyweight champion is not quite ready to hang up his gloves yet.

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“I don’t think I’m going to have a [long] career after this, but I say it’s not my last fight because who knows?” Teixeira said before the bout. “Maybe a good match-up against someone my age. I’ll turn 47 two months after this fight, so I’m not looking to build a career.

“I’ll leave that to the younger guys. But it’s not my last fight. Who knows, maybe I’ll fight one of these influencers.”

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For now, though, the former champion can leave his future matchmaking worries aside and celebrate a dominant win over another name that UFC fans will never forget, especially after this fight that left social media buzzing.

Fans react as Glover Teixeira turns back the clock against Shogun Rua

The nostalgic matchup immediately had UFC fans talking, with many praising Teixeira for looking surprisingly sharp despite his age and long MMA retirement.

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“This isn’t surprising. Glover is a significantly better boxer than Shogun,” one fan wrote.

Another pointed to Teixeira’s previous success against one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, writing, “Shogun was great in the past because he was extremely well-rounded. Glover is too, but don’t forget he outboxed JJ (Jon Jones); he couldn’t stand in boxing range with him.”

“Glover never really got bad, though, lol; he’s been doing this,” another fan added. “Glover put Shogun on Bambi legs,” one viewer joked. “Bro Glover was just too much for him,” another wrote.

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Still, plenty of fans weren’t interested in choosing sides. They were simply happy to see two legendary names competing again.

“They’re sharp as f— for two retired fighters; the fight is very good actually,” one fan wrote. “Glover moving like he never left, and Shogun still has that dog in him even at this stage. Honestly respect to both,” another added.

“For their age, and considering both fighters had been retired for quite some time, it was a nice fight,” a third fan wrote. “I can’t believe I’m still seeing these names fighting,” another fan admitted.

For UFC fans who saw both guys in their primes, seeing Glover Teixeira and Mauricio Rua share the ring was less about the outcome and more about getting one last look at two veterans who helped define an era in the sport. And well, what we got to witness truly lived up to the expectations.