Drake Promises $250K Prize Money to HSTikkyTokky’s Next Opponent After Sean Strickland Callout

It takes serious guts to call out a professional fighter—and influencer HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, seems to have plenty. The 23-year-old recently challenged former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland to a sparring session, even offering him $40,000. The bold move came after Sullivan watched Strickland share his prediction for the UFC 319 main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev during a Kick stream.

“As soon as my hand’s fixed. I’ll pay you 40k for a spar. I will take you out. I will take you out, I promise you,” Sullivan said. Sean Strickland, who hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision loss to Du Plessis in February at UFC 312, is no stranger to sparring with influencers—his beatdown of Sneako still stirs debate online. However, he is yet to respond to the challenge. In the meantime, rapper Drake has offered a whopping $250K to anyone who fights Sullivan.

“Oh, hold on, [Drake] said, ‘Adin, I’ll put 250k up on whoever wants to fight HS[TikkyTokky], and I’ll give the winner, whoever wants to fight my fighter,’” Ross conveyed during the Brand Risk 009 boxing event on August 22, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, after receiving texts directly from Drake. It’s worth noting that Sullivan has been in only one boxing match back on August 31, 2024, when he made his debut against George Fensom in a cruiserweight exhibition bout.

He won the fight via first-round knockout at the Misfits Boxing Series 17 event in Dublin, Ireland. The 23-year-old was scheduled for a second fight against Moziah ‘Mosai Warrior’ Pinder on November 28, 2024, at a Misfits Boxing event in Qatar. However, the bout was canceled at the last minute after Sullivan cited a shoulder injury. Regardless, while this was the end of the conversation regarding the HSTikkyTokky fight, the Brand Risk 009 boxing event continued.

It turned out to be a melting pot of controversy. Drake, whose Kick account was deleted after a feud with the streaming platform’s founders, Ed Craven and Bijan Tehrani, offered to fight one of the founders, Craven, while Ross fights Tehrani. “Drizzy Drake said, ‘Adin, I will fight on Brand Risk for free, on my life I’ll fight for free. I want to fight Eddie, and you fight Bijan,'” Ross shared excitedly. Moments later, Ross called out Drake live on air.

The rapper doubled down, insisting the bout didn’t need a formal ring—he’d clash with Craven “in Walmart” if necessary, emphasizing his readiness to settle the beef physically. However, even this wasn’t everything that came out of the boxing event.

Adin Ross fires two boxers mid-fight

Adin Ross put on the Dana White hat on Saturday night after what he called one of the worst fights he’d ever seen. In fact, he was so unhappy with the fight that he fired both fighters, Justxsnagz and PrBeenStone, in the middle of their bout. The two men spent three uneventful rounds circling the ring, barely throwing punches, which drew loud boos from the usually supportive Brand Risk crowd.

via Imago Image Credit: Adin Ross (Instagram)

Frustrated, Ross pulled the plug. “They think it’s sweet. This is f—ing crazy. It’s over for him. F— even the backyard thing for him. I’m really, really upset,” Ross said on commentary. Teofimo Lopez, who joined Ross for commentary, chimed in when Ross asked, “Teo, can you go in there and fight them? Can you knock these two out?” Lopez laughed, “I’ll knock them out blindfolded.” Ross further explained his anger.

“He did it for the quick paycheck. It’s obvious. I gave him a little extra since he had a kid. It’s the last time he’ll fight on Brand Risk.”

It appears Sean Strickland has the opportunity to make some good money by fighting an influencer. However, whether Strickland accepts the challenge remains to be seen. Do you think Strickland should fight the influencer?