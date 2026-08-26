“Drunk Himself Into Schizophrenia”: Terrance McKinney Fires Back at Adrien Broner After Bar Confrontation

Things got real awkward, real fast when UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney crossed paths with former boxing world champ Adrien Broner at a bar in Miami, Florida. What began as a night out suddenly turned into a tense face-off, with Broner approaching the 31-year-old with his entourage and the situation looking like it could explode at any moment.

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The encounter, caught on video and then shared by Terrance McKinney on social media, showed ‘T-Wrecks’ initially trying to keep things respectful rather than escalating it further.

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“Stop playing! Stop playing, n—a,” Adrien Broner could be heard saying to the UFC star. “I’ll get you out of there.”

“I respect everything you did,” McKinney could be heard responding before the boxer appeared to try to escalate the confrontation.

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Fortunately, no brawl materialized, and McKinney and Adrien Broner eventually walked away. Speaking to a friend who appeared to be trying to calm him down, ‘T-Wrecks’ admitted that his instincts as a professional fighter made the situation hard to ignore.

“You know I get mad about… Well, I’m a fighter, bro. I never get out of the element,” McKinney said.

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However, after the video ended, Terrance McKinney was considerably less diplomatic when discussing the former world champion, reflecting on Broner’s recent health scare and alcohol issues.

Imago March 9, 2022, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 9: Terrance McKinney interacts with media during the UFC Fight Night 203 Media Day at UFC Apex on March 9, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20220309_zsa_p175_023 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

“What I look like beating up a drunkard like that, man?” he told his fans. “That’s like your drunk uncle at the barbecue, you know? He’s gonna talk to, he might spaz out on the family, ruin the whole event.

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“But we all know what would happen; let’s be real. That dude’s never fighting again. His belly too heavy. You know, this n—a done drunk himself into schizophrenia, I ain’t gonna lie to you.”

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The 31-year-old further continued taking shots at Adrien Broner in the comments of an X post sharing the same clip.

“N—a got pancreatitis failure lol,” he wrote. “One body shot, bro, would of been in the E.R. lmfao lucky I’m not on my yn crash out s— anymore.”

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The confrontation in all probability took place late last weekend at an afterparty following influencer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk 15 event in Miami. But how did the bad blood begin? Well, the confrontation looks to be the latest development in a long-running feud brewing between Adrien Broner and the MMA community.

How King Green’s beef with Adrien Broner might’ve led to the Terrance McKinney drama

The bad blood has a rather complicated history. It all started when Adrien Broner and influencer boxer DeenTheGreat mocked MMA fighters’ striking abilities on a livestream, particularly targeting UFC veteran King Green.

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But things heated up after Green defeated his close friend Terrance McKinney in a very personal bout at UFC 329 last month. Following his win, Green focused his attention on professional boxers, eventually showing up at Broner’s warehouse gym in Las Vegas for a sparring session.

The 39-year-old, one of the UFC’s more entertaining lightweight veterans, immediately rubbed some people the wrong way by refusing to wear traditional sparring gear. Things heated up even more when he faced Adrien Broner’s protege and 19-1 boxer Antonio ‘Bang’ Williams, completely dominating the younger fighter.

“Shut up, shut up,” Green said while mocking Williams during the spar. “Airball! You’re sorry at your own s—!”

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However, Broner wasn’t impressed and eventually got into an argument with King Green after the session.

“You’re treating me like a little kid, and I’m older than you,” Green told Broner. “And I got 20 years of experience too, sir.

“So I’m treating you with respect because you’re O.G., and I respect you, but you’re hushing me like I’m a little kid and I’m a 40-year-old man.”

That history matters because Green and Terrance McKinney have their own close relationship. The two had previously agreed not to fight due to their friendship, but ‘T-Wrecks’ continued to press for the fight.

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Green later revealed on the Anik & Florian Podcast that the constant push for the fight eventually made things personal.

He promised to knock his friend out, and that’s exactly what happened. King Green stopped the 31-year-old with just a second remaining in the opening round at UFC 329, earning an additional $100,000 Performance of the Night bonus in the process.

King Green made it clear after the fight that he didn’t want any lasting resentment between them. And with the beef squashed, it seems like Adrien Broner saw the bar meetup as the perfect moment to settle the score with Green by going after his close friend.

Even though there is no clear confirmation that the UFC veteran directly played a role in what happened between Broner and McKinney, their existing history provides some serious context for why tensions may have already been simmering.

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Well, considering McKinney was already coming off a frustrating loss, it’s almost a miracle that the situation with Broner at the bar did not escalate into an actual fight.

With the loss at UFC 329, McKinney fell to 8-6 in the UFC, making a redemption arc critical for the 31-year-old. Throughout his UFC career, he has delivered some great finishes, but consistency has been a concern.

At the same time, Adrien Broner has not formally retired. The former champion is currently inactive but has regularly hinted at a return, including a recent 45-day livestream marathon on Kick as he attempted to get back in shape.

This makes the situation all the more interesting. Terrance McKinney’s next bout is yet to be announced, while Broner has left the door open for a return. If McKinney remains under UFC contract, a boxing match with Broner would be impossible without the promotion’s approval, as regular UFC agreements prohibit fighters from competing elsewhere.

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Still, if McKinney eventually becomes a free agent, considering how the UFC has been cutting their roster short, and Broner follows through on his comeback plans, a bout between the UFC veteran and former boxing champion would have an obvious storyline built in.

However, for the time being, the two should keep their hands to themselves. For now, the bar confrontation ended without violence, which is probably for the best given Terrance McKinney’s current UFC situation.