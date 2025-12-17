Dustin Poirier, Claressa Shields, Lamont Roach Jr, and Others Pay Tribute as Terence Crawford Announces Retirement

Terence Crawford didn’t fade out quietly or drift into speculation. He picked his moment, delivered it cleanly, and then walked away while the sport was still trying to recover its breath. Crawford announced his retirement just months after accomplishing what no other fighter in the four-belt era had done: becoming undisputed in three weight classes.

So, after achieving this feat, there was no teasing, nor any talk of a comeback. Instead, social media was hit with a final statement from a fighter who had already pushed the boundaries of excellence. Just months removed from becoming undisputed, ‘Bud’ chose a clean exit, framed as peace rather than exhaustion. And when the message went public, the combat sports world responded almost instantly.

Combat sports veterans respond to Terence Crawford’s retirement

MMA fighters were among the first to show respect, keeping it simple and direct. Gable Steveson wrote, “Legend, enjoy retirement 🙏🏽👏🏽,” while Dustin Poirier dropped nothing but 🫡🫡🫡—a subtle nod from one elite competitor to another.

However, boxing responded with emotion. Nico Ali Walsh summed up the significance of the situation perfectly: “Leaving as the face of the sport, wow!! 🐐” Claressa Shields commented with real honesty: “I’m, like, so happy, but I’m 😢!!! You are so great, man! Congratulations 🎊🍾 Bud!!!” It wasn’t just admiration; the respect earned was personal.

The compliments kept pouring in. Devin Haney called it exactly what it was: “Hall of Fame Career! Enjoy retirement, Bud! 💪🏽🙏🏽🤲🏽” Edgar Berlanga simply wrote, “Legend ❤️,” while Katie Taylor framed it from one great to another: “Congratulations on an iconic career, Bud; it’s been inspiring to watch 💚.”

Even outside the ropes, respect was universal. Turki Alalshikh posted “🥊💔🙏🏻,” letting the emojis do the talking. Antonio Tarver praised Crawford’s career, stating, “Amazing Hall of Fame career, bud. Thank you for the memories; you’ll be truly missed! 🐐”

Lamont Roach Jr. best expressed the fighter’s point of view: “Hell of a career. HOF and will be considered an all-time great. Thanks for the great example, champ. 🫡 Congrats.” George Kambosos Jr. closed the circle with a comment that resonated throughout the sport: “All-time great and legend 🥊 Enjoy retirement 🎣.”

Terence Crawford’s greatness clearly affected his peers, as boxing reached a rare moment of collective agreement. ‘Bud’ didn’t just retire undefeated. He left with something rare in combat sports: universal respect, no unfinished business, and a legacy that didn’t need defending.

Where does Crawford land in the GOAT debate?

This is where the conversation naturally transitions from arguments to placement. Because after the reactions stopped and the emotions subsided, what remained were numbers and moments that did not bend to opinions. Forty-two fights. Forty-two wins. Three undisputed titles won in the four-belt era. That alone separates Terence Crawford from almost everyone the sport has ever produced.

Not because others weren’t great, but no one else had taken this route and finished it as cleanly as ‘Bud.’ What also truly shifts the scale is how he chose to end it. Moving up 14 pounds to fight Canelo Álvarez was not a farewell spectacle. It was a risk made against a reigning king in his division, with the odds stacked against him.

Terence Crawford did not scrape by or rely on controversy. He dominated the fight, won the titles, and went away unscathed. That moment transformed his résumé from elite to untouchable, not by volume but by difficulty. Comparisons will always exist: Floyd Mayweather Jr.‘s longevity, Sugar Ray Leonard‘s era, Muhammad Ali‘s gravity, Julio César Chávez‘s volume, and Oleksandr Usyk‘s weight jumps. Each stands proudly in their own lane.

However, Crawford’s case does not compete with theirs; rather, it overlaps and extends. Three undisputed reigns in modern boxing, an undefeated exit, and a legacy free of theatrics. The term “GOAT” may be overused, but it does not feel forced in this situation. It feels earned.