Eddie Hearn Reveals Conor Benn’s Money Offer After Signing With Dana White

Just weeks after Conor Benn signed a $15 million deal with Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing, he is facing accusations from his former promoter. As per his former boss, the deal involved some kind of under-the-table money.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Prior to signing with Zuffa Boxing, ‘The Destroyer’ was signed with Matchroom Boxing. As such, he was one of head honcho Eddie Hearn’s favorite fighters. However, as Benn ditched his previous promotion, Hearn was seemingly disappointed. To that end, he is now revealing some jarring details of what unfolded behind the scenes of that deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hearn on Conor Benn deal

“You got to have the balls to say something, and I think probably well, I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt,” said Eddie Hearn in an interview with iFL TV. “That he knew this was appalling…Um, we’ve had this, and the way that the offer dressed up, again, I won’t say too much, but untold, I think, is as it is. But it was the way that this had all been premeditated. This offer didn’t just land on Connor Benn’s lap. They went out looking for it behind my back. right?

ADVERTISEMENT

Or whilst they weren’t saying they were doing it and we were just having conversations and plans and nice dinners, right? So that was it, the initial, you know, and then there was something else which was, you know, we’ll give you a few quid if you don’t say anything bad kind of thing. And I was like, what? We still want to work with you, and there’s a few quid like you know, and I’m just like.”

Getty Eddie Hearn during the press conference at the Beacon Theater, New York. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Conor Benn signed with Matchroom Boxing in 2016. Over these years, he developed a strong camaraderie with Hearn. To that end, Hearn always came to Benn’s defense despite the latter’s controversial activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of controversial activities, ‘The Destroyer’ was found positive for banned substances in 2022, just days ahead of his fight against Chris Eubank Jr. Due to that, he received a suspension from the commission overseeing the entire fiasco. But during that time, Hearn was the only one on his side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Considering that, who knew Benn would someday leave Hearn for a better fight offer? And that might probably be the reason the Matchroom Boxing promotion is revealing such under-the-table money offers.

That said, Benn’s contract with Zuffa Boxing is valued at $15 million for just one fight. While he will surely look to put out a standout performance in that opportunity, Hearn also believes Benn has that potential.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eddie Hearn predicts Conor Benn’s upcoming fight

Conor Benn is heading into his upcoming fight with an impressive professional record of 24-1. In front of him stands a veteran and former WBC light welterweight champion, Regis Prograis. While the expectation was for the fight to be the headliner of the event, it will instead be a co-main event clash under Tyson Fury and Arslanbek Makhmudov’s main event bout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the matchup is quite interesting, featuring a rising prospect against a veteran. And citing that, Benn’s former boss, Eddie Hearn, is seemingly confident in the 29-year-old’s ability to beat Prograis.

“I like Regis [but] you saw in the Jojo Diaz fight he’s not the fighter that he once was,” said Hearn during an interview with Boxing King Media. “He’s still a decent fighter, but Conor should be much too fresh.”

Given their decade-long partnership, Hearn is quite aware of Benn’s ability as a boxer. On that note, do you think ‘The Destroyer’ beats a tough opponent like Prograis in his upcoming fight? Let us know in the comments below!