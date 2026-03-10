Ex-UFC Champ Warns Jake Paul as Francis Ngannou Begins Mission to Fight Him

After Francis Ngannou’s PFL exit, it looked like his boxing match against Jake Paul was once again on the table, but according to one UFC legend, the matchup would be a bad idea for everyone involved. Last year, when Paul’s scheduled fight against Gervonta Davis fell through, Ngannou dismissed any chance of facing the YouTuber-turned-boxer, calling it a “disrespect” to his legacy. However, Nagnnou has now softened his stance.

This week, heavyweight legend Francis Ngannou confirmed on social media that his rumored upcoming MMA fight is against Philip Lin, a former UFC fighter. He also revealed that Jake Paul’s promotion, MVP, will manage the undercard of the upcoming Netflix fight card, headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. On top of that, Ngannou stated that he is “one step” closer to a knockout. However, Bisping questioned why Paul would risk his health, especially since he is already dealing with a jaw injury.

Francis Ngannou may never step into the ring with Jake Paul

“I don’t know if Jake Paul’s going to want to do that,” said former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel. “This isn’t a video trashing Jake Paul in any way, shape, or form, especially after stepping in there with Anthony Joshua and obviously realizing the consequences of facing a man of that size, with that kind of punching power and the boxing skills that Anthony Joshua has.

And, of course, having a couple of screws in his jaw because his jaw was broken. I wouldn’t advise Jake Paul to take on Francis Ngannou, regardless of how many fights Ngannou wins.”

‘The Problem Child’ entered the ring to prove he is more than an influencer boxer, but the fight did not go as he expected. Anthony Joshua dropped Jake Paul three times before Paul finally knocked him out in the 6th round. On top of that, Joshua injured Paul’s jaw. Now Bisping warns that Paul might never face a larger opponent again. Bisping, who has successfully transitioned into an MMA analyst after his UFC career, explained why the risk may not be worth the reward for Paul.

“I’m not trying to rob Francis Ngannou of an opportunity to fight Jake Paul. I’m just saying, if I were managing Jake Paul, I’d be like, ‘Okay, that was great. You made a fortune. You got a ton of money. Let’s go back to boxing people your size or smaller, as you have done in the past.’ I want to be clear, I’m not here to trash him. Far from it.”

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Dec 19, 2025 Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES Anthony Joshua fights against Jake Paul during a heavyweight boxing bout at Kayesa Center. Miami Kayesa Center Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xSamxNavarrox 20251220_SNV_na2_00112

After Ngannou’s PFL contract came to an end, the two parties decided not to renew the contract worth $8 million. Ngannou had one match under the contract, where he defeated Renan Ferreira. The former UFC heavyweight champion has now joined Jake Paul’s MVP, and if successful, the two might take the partnership forward and book a boxing match between them.

The main question now is what could motivate the former UFC champ to consider facing ‘ The Problem Child’. It seems that money plays a key role. The 40-year-old Ngannou appears to be chasing another big payday.

After all, Anthony Joshua earned nearly $40 million, which could influence Ngannou’s thinking. He may seek another high-profile fight, particularly after PFL recently released him. However, nothing is certain, as Jake Paul has just returned from jaw surgery.

Timeline for Paul’s comeback emerges after recent surgery

Anthony Joshua broke Jake Paul’s jaw in two places, and during surgery, doctors had to remove some of his teeth. As a result, he has mostly followed a liquid diet, while doctors installed bolts and nuts on the left side of his jaw.

However, Jake Paul continued creating content and working, speaking, and using his jaw despite medical advice to rest. During this time, he filmed content with UFC lightweight star Arman Tsarukyan and even traveled to Milan, Italy, to cheer on his fiancée Jutta Leerdam at the Winter Olympics.

Unfortunately, shouting and cheering caused the titanium plates in his jaw to loosen, which forced another surgery in February. Many fans eagerly awaited his return, but because of these complications, his comeback could now shift to the second half of 2026.

“He wants to come back,” Nakisa Bidarian told Sky Sports. “He’s asking me to start negotiating some fights. I think anywhere from August to November, you can expect Jake Paul to be back in the boxing ring. I want him to come to the UK and fight. That’s what I would love to see.”

Now the question is, what’s next for Jake Paul? Should he take on Francis Ngannou, or has he already proven himself enough without that matchup? Share your thoughts below.