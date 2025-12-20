Ex-UFC Heavyweight Champ Engages in Backstage Brawl With Jack Doherty at Paul vs Joshua Event

On December 19th, the boxing fans witnessed probably the most fascinating bout of the year. At Kaseya Center Arena, Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul battled in the headliner, where the Brit emerged victorious with a vicious sixth-round knockout. But as the fans enjoyed watching some action inside the ring, they also got to witness some violence backstage. Unexpectedly, the former UFC heavyweight champ, Andrei Arlovski, got engaged in a brawl with YouTuber Jack Doherty.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Andrei Arlovski gets in a fight backstage with Jack Doherty at Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul”, Red Corner MMA posted on X.

In the video, we can clearly see that the Belarusian former champ was swinging haymakers against a couple of teenagers, and Jack Doherty happens to be one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The way it happened was that while walking through the concourse area, Arlovski and Doherty bumped into each other. This is when one of Doherty’s members exchanged words with Arlovski and punched him. This naturally made ‘The Pitbull’ take matters into his hands and fight his entourage alone, until they retreated, still abusing him from a distance.

This isn’t Doherty’s first time at all. The social media personality seems to have a history of engaging in such ruckuses.

In 2022, Doherty was involved in a famous altercation with fellow streamer Neon at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) event, which instantly became news back then. Moreover, he also had a feud with internet personality Corinna Kopf last year that also turned pretty ugly. However, this year, things played out badly for the 22-year-old social media star as legal matters got involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a 2025 report by CBS, the Miami influencer was arrested by the police for disrupting traffic when he was trying to create content. Furthermore, the Miami Beach police also detained the influencer for possessing an alleged banned substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So, after Doherty and his group engaged in a backstage throwdown with Andrei Arlovski, the fans didn’t hold back their reactions. They mostly took a dig at the influencer for fighting against the former UFC champ. So, let’s see what the netizens had to say.



Fans react to Jack Doherty vs Arlovski brawl at Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua event

One enraged fan commented, “that little f— needs to be locked up or canceled yall think that little prick is cool no he is pure garbage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Clearly, the fan despises Doherty, but the user wasn’t alone. Another fan lambasted the influencer by saying he was also shouting at Anthony Joshua during the fight, writing, “This little rat was shouting shit at AJ during his walk out as well someone needs to hurt this little b—h. Someone please provide.”

The 22-year-old was definitely at the Judgement Day boxing event, but there isn’t much credible information on whether he actually shouted at the former heavyweight champ during the event. Then, another fan joined the backlash wave and wrote, “Andrei arlovski??? Former UFC heavyweight champ?? this dumba— jack kid is gonna run up on someone thats gonna blow his head off you can’t get any dumber than this.”

Well, fighting with a former UFC champ, although aged, is never a good idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

A user then speculated whether he actually knew who Arlovski was, and wrote, “They must not have known who he was.” This actually might be true that Doherty and his group mistook the Belarusian former champ to be some random guy.

But, another fan pointed out that security figured out who Arlovski was, writing, “Not the guy you want to start a fight with even the security know.”

Lastly, another fan believed that Doherty orchestrated this whole backstage brawl to become popular, “Jack Doherty just mad because he wasn’t getting enough attention.” To say the least, these days, it’s very hard to understand what’s real and what’s not.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, do let us know what your take is on Jack Doherty and Andrei Arlovski’s unexpected showdown in the comments.