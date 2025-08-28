Ex-UFC Title Challenger Makes Eye-Opening ‘Money’ Admission on Leaving UFC to Pursue Boxing Career

Despite UFC’s meteoric growth, Dana White & Co.’s reputation for shortchanging fighters remains unchanged. This criticism is a recurring theme, especially among former fighters. The so-called “red panty night” payouts favor only the top stars—leaving the majority earning as little as $12,000 per fight. Critics like YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul have repeatedly called out UFC leadership, urging a minimum fighter pay of $50,000. Meanwhile, numerous fighters are jumping ship to boxing and crossover boxing, drawn by higher pay and more financial security. Former UFC welterweight title contender Darren Till exemplifies this trend.

At 30, the Brit left the UFC in early 2023 after almost eight years with the promotion following a downturn in performance, going 1-5 in his last six bouts. Since then, he has transitioned to crossover boxing with Misfits, currently holding a 2-0 record in KSI’s promotion. Next, he will face former UFC champion Luke Rockhold for the inaugural MFB Bridgerweight title on August 30 in Manchester. Speaking to Sky Sports, Darren Till described the new chapter as a major improvement over his run in the UFC.

Darren Till highlights the impact boxing has had on his life

“When I could pay my council tax and stuff like that, I wasn’t struggling anymore like in the UFC,” he said when asked about the noticeable difference in his payout with the Misfits as compared to the UFC. Although he acknowledged that his UFC payout wasn’t too bad, he emphasized, “I just think to myself, some fighters have been doing this for 20 years, and I’m not broke, do you know what I mean? I’ve got a few properties, a few businesses, stuff like that. I don’t wake up in the morning hurting for money. But I should be way more comfortable than I am now.”

Reflecting on his journey, Darren Till added, “I drive a fancy car, I’ve got a nice house. I can buy nice things for myself—watches, stuff like that. But considering what I’ve given to the sport of fighting — I’ve been doing this 15 years now—I should be way more comfortable.”

Darren Till, once hailed as one of the brightest rising stars in Dana White & Co., kicked off his career on the Brazilian-English fight circuit, racking up an impressive 12-fight streak that earned him a UFC debut in 2015. Competing initially in the welterweight division, he stormed in with a 5-0 record and one draw. However, losses to Jorge Masvidal and Tyron Woodley made him rethink his status in the 170-pound division.

Seeking a fresh start, Till moved up to middleweight, facing elite contenders like Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson, but a defeat to Dricus du Plessis ultimately closed the chapter on his UFC journey. Despite the setbacks, Till harbors no regrets about leaving Dana White & Co. and has turned his focus to boxing, where he is thriving both in the ring and financially. “I’m earning absolute fortunes with Misfits. So, I’m happy where I am in the circus,” he even admitted yesterday.

Till opens up on potential UFC return while Dana White readies boxing venture

Years after first hinting at boxing ventures, Dana White is now stepping firmly into the ring for the super-middleweight blockbuster between Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford in Las Vegas on September 13. Already being called the “Fight of the Year,” the showdown signals White’s serious ambitions in boxing.

Meanwhile, former UFC standout Darren Till, nicknamed ‘The Gorilla,’ continues to make waves as a crossover boxer but remains cautious about a potential UFC comeback. Highlighting concerns over fighter pay in White’s upcoming boxing ventures, Till has stressed that money and motivation will guide his decisions.

Speaking about a return to the Octagon in the same interview, Till confessed, “I don’t know. It depends on whether the money’s right and if I get the edge or the fire. I get messages every day like, ‘Oh, you need to return to the UFC. You need to return.’ I don’t know… We’ll see. We’ll see where life takes me.”

Despite the uncertainty, Dana White reportedly holds no ill will toward Till. Back in 2023, White publicly wished him well upon leaving the UFC and has repeatedly left the door open for a possible comeback. As Till continues to thrive in boxing, fans will be watching closely to see whether ‘The Gorilla’ makes his return to the Octagon soon.