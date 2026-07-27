Fans Revive Influencer Boxer’s Doping Scandal After Miserable Max Holloway Point Down Attempt

Influencer boxer ViruZz walked into La Velada del Año 6 as the most decorated fighter in the event’s history, a three-time champion who had lost only once at the event, back at La Velada 1. He walked out having lost that unbeaten run in the most humbling way possible.

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Facing Argentina’s Gero Arias in one of the night’s most anticipated matchups, ViruZz went down in the first round and never fully recovered. Arias controlled the pace from there, and after three rounds, the judges ruled unanimously in his favor. It was the biggest win of Arias’s career, and immediately after, he turned his attention to a bigger name still.

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“Jake Paul, you’re next,” Arias said right after the fight.

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For ViruZz, the loss alone would have been a rough night. What made it worse was how it happened. Late in the fight, looking to salvage the moment, he tried to recreate one of combat sports’ most iconic sequences, Max Holloway’s point-down invitation to trade at UFC 300, where “Blessed” answered Justin Gaethje’s acceptance with a last-second knockout. ViruZz pointed to the center of the ring, inviting Arias to stand and brawl.

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Arias did not hesitate. He fired back a right hook that shook ViruZz almost instantly, turning what was supposed to be a signature tribute into one of the most replayed clips of the night for all the wrong reasons.

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Fans bring up ViruZz’s past after the failed Max Holloway stunt

Clips of the botched sequence spread quickly, and fans did not stop at mocking the moment itself. Many also brought back ViruZz’s 2023 doping case, three years after his fight against DK Money, back into the conversation.

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After beating DK Money on the undercard of KSI vs. Joe Fournier, ViruZz tested positive for Boldenone M1. The Professional Boxing Association suspended him for two years, fined him £8,000 ($10,684) with proceeds going to the Ringside Charitable Trust, and overturned the result to a no contest.

That history resurfaced almost immediately. “This is the Don that got popped for steroid against DK Money lmao,” one fan wrote.

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Another added, “Isn’t this the same guy that was taking steroids to fight YouTubers and still nearly lost to DK Money? Damn, that’s an aura deficit for LIFE.”

Others kept it simple. “Same dude that tested positive,” one fan wrote, while another argued the result was deserved. “Lowkey deserves it after taking steroids in a YouTuber fight. Like, c’mon, justice for DK Money.”

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The failed Holloway tribute drew its own wave of jokes. “He forgot, after you point down, you need to actually throw a punch. Idiot,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “He forgot you’re meant to hit back, not put your chin in the air and wait.”

A third pointed out the basic flaw in the plan: “Lol point down but you don’t just willingly offer up a free punch to your opponent.”

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Someone else summed it up bluntly: “Points down to the ground, drops his hands, and doesn’t throw a punch 🤦‍♂️.”

Whether that fight with Jake Paul will actually take place remains entirely unconfirmed. Paul has not responded to the callout, and no bout between the two has been agreed to or scheduled. Arias followed up the next day, July 26, posting a video reiterating the challenge directly to Paul. For ViruZz, no next fight has been announced either, leaving his response to the first loss of his La Velada career, and the manner of it, still to be seen in whatever he does next.