Florida Commission Draws Fire After Silva vs. Woodley Even as Israel Adesanya Cheers His “Sempai”

The fight itself delivered exactly what many fans tuned in for. Anderson Silva, 50, got into another boxing ring and reminded everyone why his name still carries weight. The knockout was quick, clean, and definitive. For a moment, the focus stayed where ‘The Spider’ wanted it: on his craft, timing, and everlasting longevity.

But almost immediately, the conversation shifted. Not towards Anderson Silva’s hands or Tyron Woodley‘s condition, but to how the fight was permitted to take place in the first place. What should have been a celebratory night for combat sports fans turned into a larger debate about oversight, responsibility, and where commissions draw the line.

Florida commission under scrutiny despite Anderson Silva’s brilliance

Criticism came quickly, and it wasn’t subtle. Veteran writer Kevin Iole summed up the sense of unease many fans felt as they saw two former UFC champions, both well past their primes, compete in an oversized ring. “The Florida Athletic Commission is so bad,” Iole wrote on X. “They sanction this fight, in which the fighters have a combined age of 93, and they’re fighting in a ring the size of a soccer field. Just awful.”

The problem wasn’t Anderson Silva winning. It was the environment that allowed risk to outweigh reason. That critique gained traction because it did not undermine Silva’s performance. It questioned the structure around it. A large ring encourages movement and survival, not safety. With age and accumulated damage, the optics become more difficult to defend, regardless of the outcome.

‘The Spider,’ for his part, appeared calm and measured. He waited, read Tyron Woodley’s rhythm, and struck when the opportunity arrived. The uppercut that finished the bout was not reckless. It was precise. Woodley’s corner stepped in quickly, possibly preventing greater damage, but the picture of a wobbly former champion lingered.

While regulators faced criticism, fighters who grew up watching Anderson Silva reinvent striking expressed their adoration. Israel Adesanya kept things simple. “I will always enjoy watching Sempai fight 🕷️,” he wrote on X. There was no analysis or politics. Just respect from the successor who once bowed to Silva in the Octagon.

That contrast says everything. Silva’s peers and protégés recognize art, history, and inspiration. Critics believe the system failed to protect the fighters involved. Both perspectives can exist at the same time, and that’s what makes this moment uncomfortable. However, that does not mean there is any stopping Anderson Silva’s dreams. Whether it be grabbing a win at boxing at the age of 50 or finding a new career path.

Anderson Silva is going to take on a brand new career

That closing note about Anderson Silva finding a new path wasn’t symbolic. It was literal. Even as concerns about regulation and age arise, ‘The Spider’ is already looking ahead, not backward. The knockout of Tyron Woodley did not seem like a farewell. It felt like evidence that he still believes he has more to offer, both inside and outside of the ring.

What surprised many was where that “outside” leads. Following the bout, Silva announced plans to begin Police Academy training with the Beverly Hills Police Department. “I’ll keep doing it,” he said. “I’ll go back to work right now and start my police academy.” There was no dramatic framing or reinvention pitch. Just a fighter at 50 who has chosen another form of discipline and structure while continuing to compete.

That duality suits Anderson Silva better than any retirement speech could. He is not seeking closure. He’s stacking chapters. One night, he knocked out a former UFC champion. Next, he’s prepared to serve the town where he’s lived for years. Fighting is still an integral aspect of his identity, but it no longer dictates its boundaries. Whether critics like it or not, ‘The Spider’ is still moving forward, and he’s doing so entirely on his own terms.