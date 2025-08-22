Francis Ngannou Takes Dig at Deontay Wilder’s Biggest Possession With 7 Words on Potential Fight

Francis Ngannou has been through some life-changing experiences that could have spelled the end of most athletes’ careers. But ‘The Predator’ has been going strong in his post-UFC career, with two big-time boxing matches and a PFL fight that saw him getting crowd the superfights heavyweight champion. Now, it looks like Ngannou’s next fight is locked in, and it’s going to be inside the squared circle once more.

Despite the two losses, Francis Ngannou was able to make it to the WBC top 10 heavyweight rankings, but soon slipped down from that spot. He has aspirations of becoming a champion one day, but for now, he’s looking at superfights. On the other hand, Ngannou has faced backlash for snubbing PFL Africa events. Even the PFL head honcho sounded off on ‘The Predator’, but he seems focused on his business, and it appears that Deontay Wilder is his next opponent, as per a recent cryptic post on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Francis Ngannou’s cryptic post about the Deontay Wilder fight with a jibe

Francis Ngannou recently spoke about his potential fight against Deontay Wilder, as both of them have been wanting to fight for a long time now. The Cameroonian-French national revealed that discussions were going on, but they had not arrived at the time of his recent interview with Ariel Helwani. However, Ngannou’s recent Instagram post suggests that maybe the plans have been set in motion.

Francis Ngannou was seen training in the video clip that he shared, practicing the overhand right with great power and precision. For the unversed, the overhand right is the special weapon that Deontay Wilder has in his arsenal, and he has used his overhand right to great perfection and racked up numerous knockout victories. Well, Francis Ngannou wants to find out who does it best.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The former UFC champion has always been dubbed a heavy hitter, and in boxing, he’s shown that against Tyson Fury. Hence, Francis Ngannou wants to test it again, and this time, he has challenged Deontay Wilder, confirming the fact that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and he are set to clash soon. “It’s time to finally settle the debate [Deontay Wilder],” Ngannou wrote on Instagram.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Francis Ngannou (@francisngannou) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

However, there is a conflicting report on Francis Ngannou’s tease regarding a boxing match against Deontay Wilder. That is because ‘The Bronze Bomber’s team has ruled out the possibility of this fight happening anytime soon. Let’s take a look at that front.

Wilder’s advisor claims there’s no Ngannou fight

Despite Francis Ngannou claiming that his team and Deontay Wilder’s team are currently having discussions about their fight, which are positive, American veteran promoter Shelly Finkel, who acts as Wilder’s advisor, claims otherwise. The 81-year-old stated that this year is not a realistic target for the boxing match against the former UFC champion, and so far, there has been no deal placed on the table.

“Deontay Wilder will not be facing Francis Ngannou in 2025,” Shelly Finkel told ‘World Boxing News’. “That fight is not happening this year… Deontay doesn’t have a deal with anyone.” Well, this has made it confusing as to what the status of Francis Ngannou’s next fight is, so until then, we’ll have to wait for further developments and updates on that front.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 26: Francis Ngannou at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou open workout on September 26, 2023, at Ngannou’s private gym in Las Vegas, NV. Photo by Amy Kaplan/Icon Sportswire BOXING: SEP 26 Francis Ngannou Workout EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2309262585

Meanwhile, the recent snubbing of the PFL Africa project, in which Francis Ngannou acts as the chairman, has raised a lot of questions about his commitment to the vision that he also claimed to share back when he joined the promotion. For now, it seems like Ngannou is all about continuing his fighting career, as we wait to see what happens with Deontay Wilder. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.