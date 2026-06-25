Ian Garry Explains Why He Didn’t Consult Tom Aspinall Before Signing With Eddie Hearn

Ian Garry isn’t about to let a petty promotional feud get in the way of building his empire. The undefeated Irishman is preparing for the greatest fight of his life, UFC 330 on August 15, when he will face Islam Makhachev for the welterweight title in Philadelphia.

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But shortly before getting inside the cage, ‘The Future’ made a massive move outside of it by signing with Eddie Hearn‘s Matchroom Talent Agency—and unlike what many believed, he felt absolutely no need to check in with Tom Aspinall first. According to Ian Garry, he didn’t bother calling the heavyweight champion because their situations in the UFC are light-years apart.

“No, because I believe me and Tom Aspinall are at very, very different situations right now,” he told Ariel Helwani. “I believe that, again, I am fighting for a world title. I am fighting the number one pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, a two-weight world champion. I am getting everything I want.

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“I’m happy with everything that I have negotiated and argued and agreed with with the UFC. I’m not looking for anything else right now. I have got what I wanted. I’ve got what I’ve earned. I’ve got what I deserved, that world title shot.”

Unlike Tom Aspinall, Ian Garry claims he has no issues to resolve with the UFC. After finally landing the title shot he had been chasing, the Irishman firmly states that he has already received everything he wanted from the promotion. That’s why, unlike the heavyweight champion, he has no incentive to involve Hearn in any UFC-related business or ask for advice before signing with Matchroom.

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But despite what he says, the move has raised plenty of eyebrows, mostly because Eddie Hearn and Dana White are in a bitter feud ever since the UFC CEO launched Zuffa Boxing earlier this year. Things only worsened when White signed Hearn’s longtime star, Conor Benn, to a $15m Zuffa Boxing contract. So, it is no surprise that many in the fight world believe Aspinall’s signing with Matchroom in March was a revenge signing for Hearn.

And while the boxing promoter has been publicly trashing the heavyweight’s UFC pay, demanding his release, and is currently preparing to negotiate Aspinall’s return to the UFC following his recovery from eye surgery, Ian Garry, on the other hand, stated that his partnership with Matchroom is solely for European marketing and commercial interests.

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Ian Garry is entirely focused on the long game irrespective of the Dana White-Eddie Hearn beef

According to ‘The Future,’ it is still Vayner Sports and his long-time manager, Lloyd Pearson, that will handle all of his fight contracts.

“He (Pearson) is my only contact with the UFC,” he told Ariel Helwani. “And if Hunter [Campbell] and the UFC ever have a problem, they call me. There is no in-between. I am a man; I don’t need anybody else to do my work for me. I hired Lloyd to make sure he runs all the Xs, all the Os.

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“This signing (with Hearn) has nothing to do with the UFC. It has nothing to do with my job inside the Octagon. It has everything to do with outside the Octagon. I want Eddie and Matchroom Talent Agency to do as much as they physically possibly can to get the most amount of attention on my name.”

Garry was able to avoid the toxic dynamic between the two sports moguls by keeping Eddie Hearn out of the UFC boardrooms completely. After all, it should be no big secret that Dana White wouldn’t like Hearn having direct involvement with a UFC talent’s fight future and negotiations.

However, at 28 years old, ‘The Future’ is entirely intent on the long game. He understands that elite skills within the cage are meaningless unless you’re actively creating a worldwide brand outside of it, and he sees Hearn as the perfect engine to boost his visibility in England, Ireland, and continental Europe.

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“Outside of the sport, all I’m trying to do is bring the most attention to my name,” he continued. “Because there’s still a lot of people out there that don’t know who I am right now.

“And I want to make sure that between every fight, before every fight, more and more and more and more people know about me and see what I’m doing, because I have a decade of domination in this sport.”

So, when it comes to his fight future, Ian Garry doesn’t care who he ends up offending.

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“There is beef at the moment between Dana White and Eddie Hearn,” he added. “I don’t care for their beef. I don’t care for what their relationship is or what problems they have with each other. Outside of the sport, all I’m trying to do is bring the most attention to my name.”

With multiple much older champions at the top of the sport, Ian Garry sees an opportunity to create an era-defining legacy, starting with his title fight against Islam Makhachev in August.

“I’m 28 years of age. We have two current champions right now that are 38 years of age, maybe more; might have three. I have 10 years in this sport to dominate and have world title fight after world title fight, and the biggest, baddest rematches this sport could ever see.”

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For ‘The Future,’ navigating the political crossfire between Dana White and Eddie Hearn is just business. As long as he continues to win fights, he is happy to let the promoters fight in the headlines while reaping the financial benefits from both sides.