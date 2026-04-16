Ilia Topuria Reveals Canelo Alvarez, Vasyl Lomachenko’s Role Behind His Knockout Prowess

Ilia Topuria‘s climb to the top of the UFC has been driven not only by power but also by precision. As the lightweight champion prepares for a massive title unification fight against Justin Gaethje, he revealed the key influences behind his knockout-heavy style, pointing directly to boxing icons Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko.

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Despite being widely acknowledged as one of the top boxers in MMA today, Topuria’s foundation didn’t come from a traditional boxing background. Instead, it was built through observation and adaptation.

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“Before the UFC, I started with boxing,” he told Fight Disciples. “The inspiration to start in boxing came from Canelo, Lomachenko, from all those guys.

“Like, we were watching all those fights, and I’m like, I wanna be able to do that in my fights, in my sparring. So I wanna do that. I wanna practice that. Yeah, it came from that.”

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That influence is obvious in how he approaches each fight. Ilia Topuria doesn’t rely on volume or randomness. His system is based on control. He studies patterns, trims things down, and sharpens just a few sequences until they’re second nature.

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“When I get an opponent, of course, we analyze my opponent like any opponent that I have,” he continued. “I analyze them, and they all have some patterns, right?

“So I choose like a couple of combinations, and I work on that all the time.”

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That same philosophy extends across his entire game.

“My training camp is based on the strategy,” he added. “I have, let’s say, three or four combinations of take you down in the ground. I have a couple of scrambles, and then I’m gonna submit you. For striking, I have a couple of movements that I do.

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“If I cut you, I’m gonna put you to sleep. I don’t have much. I have like three, four combinations. I’m not gonna release that combinations in the first exchange or in the second one. I’m very patient, and I’m very perfectionist, you say? So whenever I decide to throw those punches, I know that it’s gonna work.”

And it’s not just the combos; it’s how he delivers them. Topuria’s ability to strike from various angles is worth highlighting. He isn’t just creative; he’s methodical, almost machine-like in his execution, similar to Vasyl Lomachenko.

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While many fighters prefer to strike on their back foot, ‘El Matador’ thrives on going forward, punching while changing his positioning, angles, and shot height in real time. That blend of patience and precision explains his recent run.

The Spanish Georgian has established himself as one of the sport’s most dangerous finishers, having knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, becoming the first man to stop Max Holloway, and stopping Charles Oliveira in under three minutes.

At the center of it all is a boxing philosophy inspired by two of the sport’s most technical masters—refined, simplified, and executed with absolute confidence. Less volume. More certainty. And to make sure he wins the fight at the White House, Ilia Topuria is continuing his bold pre-fight ritual ahead of the clash.

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Ilia Topuria reveals why he changes his UFC record ahead of his fights

The same certainty that distinguishes Ilia Topuria’s style extends to how he approaches fight week. While other fighters wait for the outcome, ‘El Matador’ sees it as a formality—something that has already been determined long before he enters the Octagon. This is why he has developed the habit of updating his record ahead of time.

Before facing Alexander Volkanovski, he had already declared himself the champion. He foresaw the outcome before Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira, and he followed through. Now, ahead of his fight with Justin Gaethje, he’s done it again, marking himself as 18-0.

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“For sure, we are gonna win that fight,” Topuria answered on One on One. “Like I always used to say, the medals are earned in training; in the competition, you just go to collect them.

“I used to work so hard that I don’t have doubts about my victory; I know that all the homework is done and I did everything I could; there’s no way that I’m not gonna get that victory.”

And while many may see this bold habit of predicting the outcome as a risk that can make a fighter cocky before the fight, Ilia Topuria sees it as something completely harmless.

“I don’t see it as a risk,” Topuria added. “I don’t think it’s a risk at all. I don’t see it as a risk.”

That belief influences everything around him. On the night before his fights, while others cut weight and stay locked in, ‘El Matador’ celebrates with his team as if the job were already done. In his opinion, it is not overconfidence, but rather preparation combined with conviction.

The work, as he sees it, has already been completed in training. By the time fight night arrives, there’s nothing left to question—only to prove. So, don’t be surprised if he ends up channeling his inner Canelo Alvarez and Vasyl Lomachenko to get a win at the White House.