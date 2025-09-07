Ilia Topuria Turns Unexpected Meet With Terence Crawford Into 4-Word Challenge Fans Can’t Stop Debating

Ilia Topuria‘s simple question has set the internet on fire—no long explanation, just four words that instantly sparked debate and swayed fans’ opinions, while the image of him shaking hands with Terrance Crawford after a recent meetup only added fuel by being interpreted as more of a challenge than a courtesy, turning a casual interaction into a viral moment and making his X post, “Who wins in a fight?” the ultimate battleground for fans to clash over their favorite fighters.

A good deal of fans backed ‘El Matador’ without hesitation. “No disrespect, but Ilia would finish Bud at any time he wants in MMA,” one user said, sure that Topuria’s grappling and overall domination would smash Crawford. Another wrote, “Ilia would kill Crawford; Ilia destroys guys without even kicking.”

Others didn’t hold back at all, openly adding, “Crawford gets squished like a bug” and “Easy Topuria W.” For these supporters, the contest is a mismatch waiting to happen, with Topuria’s superior talents easily dispatching Crawford. But Terence Crawford‘s camp wasn’t silent. Fans who believed the boxing champion would win countered fiercely.

“Crawford finishes him any time he wants,” one declared. Others agreed that Ilia Topuria’s strength and athleticism could be a challenge, but eventually supported Crawford. “Ilia Topuria could actually do quite well against Crawford in boxing, but I don’t think he would win,” wrote one fan.

Meanwhile, more direct takes came through: “Bud sleeps him 😭” and “Bud is stronger and bigger, has better striking, and can wrestle.” Crawford’s experience, size, and striking power would make him the clear choice among these supporters.

Several fans expressed a more nuanced perspective, acknowledging that the outcome is completely dependent on the format. “A real fight you. Boxing? He does,” one fan noted. Another explained, “MMA rules? You already know. Ilia got the grappling and those nasty hooks. Pure boxing, though? Crawford’s that dude.” Others put it perfectly: “In a fight, Ilia. In a boxing match, probably Crawford. A boxer will never win a fight against an MMA fighter.”

These fans appear to recognize both athletes’ talents and flaws while making room for scenario-based debates. In the end, Ilia Topuria‘s four-word question achieved exactly what he probably wanted: it sparked a passionate, fascinating debate that is now trending in both the MMA and boxing circles. But why did ‘El Matador’ even feel like pitching the question in the first place?

Terrance Crawford snubs Ilia Topuria for another UFC fighter

It’s no coincidence that Ilia Topuria’s four-word challenge came in the wake of Terence Crawford’s divisive words. Just days before Topuria asked his aforementioned question, Crawford disregarded him as the best boxer in the UFC, instead favoring Cody Garbrandt. While many fans were already talking about Topuria’s boxing abilities, Crawford’s words made it personal, and ‘El Matador’ wasn’t about to let the slight pass without firing back.

Crawford’s comments shocked fans across both MMA and boxing circles. “Yeah, (I’ve seen Topuria), but I don’t know, man, Cody has got them hands,” Crawford stated, ignoring the Spanish-Georgian’s skill set despite universal agreement that Ilia Topuria is the UFC’s sharpest striker. The boxing champion doubled down, saying, “I’m saying when we’re talking about straight boxing, we ain’t talking about nothing else… Cody has got the best boxing skills in the UFC.”

Many saw it as an unwarranted dig at one of the sport’s fastest-rising stars, especially as Ilia Topuria continues to break barriers for MMA athletes looking to branch into boxing. Ilia Topuria’s challenge, then, wasn’t just a random question; it was a direct response to Crawford’s rejection. By asking, “Who wins a fight?” Topuria revived the argument by highlighting both athletes’ strengths while questioning Crawford’s judgment. It was a savvy move, reminding fans and Crawford that Topuria’s abilities are not only recognized but also feared by opponents.