“It’s Horrible”: Dana White Offers Support Amid Floyd Mayweather’s $175M Lawsuit Drama

Floyd Mayweather once boasted about his financial prowess and status as one of the highest-paid athletes in sports. But over the years, the undefeated boxer has faced growing financial struggles. Now, the situation appears to have reached a tipping point this year after he reportedly prepared to file a new $175 million lawsuit against his former manager back in May.

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Reacting to that, the UFC CEO, Dana White, stated he would like to provide some necessary help to Floyd Mayweather amid the piling number of lawsuits.

“That’s a tough one,” Dana White stated at the Zuffa Boxing 8 post-fight press conference. “I have talked to him about it. But I don’t know enough about it. I hear all these different stories. I think you have to wait to see how the story is gonna play out on court for him.”

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“But when somebody works as hard as he did, amasses the type of wealth that he has, and then they lose it, or whatever the deal is, it’s horrible, and it happens a lot in professional sports. So, who knows? Anything is possible. Maybe we could do something to figure it out for him.”

Well, the UFC head honcho didn’t reveal what kind of help he plans to offer Mayweather. Still, considering their long-standing friendly relationship, it’s not hard to imagine Dana White stepping in with some form of assistance during the boxer’s financial troubles.

For those unaware, the 56-year-old executive has remained in touch with Mayweather ever since their successful Conor McGregor crossover event in 2017, and the two have even discussed the possibility of working together again. That shows they have largely maintained a positive relationship. However, the recent lawsuit filed by the 49-year-old could prove much more difficult to deal with.

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According to TMZ’s report, Mayweather sued his longtime attorney and financial manager, Jona Rechnitz, for a staggering $175 million, accusing him of fraud. According to the lawsuit, the boxing legend claimed that roughly $100 million worth of gold was transferred to Miami-based jewelers for only about $13 million in return. In addition, Mayweather alleged that Rechnitz took millions of dollars from him under the guise of investments that never actually materialized.

Plus, Mayweather also claims in the lawsuit that he unknowingly signed the paperwork for transferring the ownership of his Gulfstream private jet to the buyer section left blank.

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Other than the latest lawsuit, Floyd Mayweather also sued Showtime for more than $340 million, alleging a “complex web of hidden accounts, unauthorized transactions and deliberate concealment of financial records” that he claims caused him massive financial losses. At that time, Dana White also came out in support of Mayweather, saying he didn’t like “weasel” Showtime, referring to the network’s former executive producer, Steven Espinoza.

Also, a couple named Leila and Gary Centner has also filed a lawsuit against the boxer over more than $330,000 in alleged unpaid rent.

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With all of that and more, Mayweather’s financial situation has definitely taken a major hit recently. At the same time, however, support for the boxing icon has also continued to grow, with another well-known former boxer expressing sympathy for the 49-year-old.

Fernando Vargas reacts to Floyd Mayweather allegedly getting defrauded by his manager

While reports of Floyd Mayweather allegedly being defrauded by his former manager continue to make the rounds, former two-time light middleweight champion Fernando Vargas has publicly voiced his support for ‘Money.’

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“My message to Floyd, man, I love you,” Vargas said via Fight Hub TV. “You’re a good dude. It happened to me. I had my piece of s—t business manager forging my signature. The checks were going back to the office, and not to my house. So all the cash and checks were going to the office and not to my house. I almost threw up millions of dollars. What are you gonna say? You think people are gonna look after you? They are not looking after you.”

Here, the former champion expressed sympathy for Mayweather by drawing from his own experience. According to reports, Vargas’ former manager, Joe Pecora, forged checks during the boxing legend’s fighting career and was later reportedly sentenced to 10 years in prison.

That said, although Floyd Mayweather is receiving some much-needed support, it wouldn’t be a stretch to say that the growing number of lawsuits both filed by him and against him could take a serious mental and financial toll.