Jack Doherty Refutes Andrei Arlovski’s Claims Over Brawl at Jake vs. Joshua

Fight night craziness does not always stay within the ropes. This time, it spilled into the hallways. While Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua dominated headlines for what happened in the ring, a messy backstage incident between Andrei Arlovski and Jack Doherty quickly created its own storyline, dragging an unlikely pair into the spotlight.

On one side stood a reputable former UFC heavyweight champion. On the other side was a controversial personality already notorious for living on the edge of confrontation. The footage was chaotic, the context unclear, and blame came quickly. Now, Doherty is fighting hard against the version of events that has painted him as the aggressor.

Jack Doherty denies starting the backstage fight with Andrei Arlovski

Jack Doherty addressed the situation directly in a video posted on X, sounding defensive but measured. He argued that the narrative surrounding him was inaccurate from the beginning. “I did not start that,” he explained. “I don’t know why everyone’s putting the blame on me.”

He also dismissed criticism for staying close to his security, stating the obvious. “Well, duh. I’m on bond right now. You think we’re trying to start fights? Like, hell no.” According to Doherty, the dispute began when Arlovski collided with his cameraman while passing by. He claims the situation worsened when the former UFC heavyweight champion reacted physically.

“This man walks by me, bumps into my cameraman, and throws a kick at us for no reason,” he stated. He claims that a friend then intervened, and things quickly escalated out of control. What Doherty keeps emphasizing is intent. “I’m not trying to fight this guy. I’m not trying to instigate anything. I’m trying to stay out of trouble.”

The TikTok celebrity again referred fans back to the viral clip, claiming it confirms his story. “You can see I did nothing to start the fight,” he stated, challenging critics to prove otherwise. However, what really is interesting is that Andrei Arlovski’s version tells a different story.

According to the UFC legend, the bump involved his family, and he described Doherty’s group as roaming backstage with cameras, looking for trouble. And there is no denying that the TikTok celebrity is infamous for his videos of bumping into or mocking people and hiding behind his security. And based on the footage available online, fans can see one of Jack Doherty’s friends throw the first punch.

But, for now, the truth lies somewhere between those two accounts, frozen in a few shaky clips and competing explanations. What is clear is that a fight that fans did not pay to see has become one of the night’s most talked-about moments. While there is no certainty that this feud will escalate and culminate in something worth watching, Andrei Arlovski fans can still get to see him in action, as he is now booked for a massive fight.

Arlovski to face Ben Rothwell at a major BKFC event

Whatever happened backstage in Miami has not slowed Andrei Arlovski down. While Jack Doherty discusses intent and angles, Arlovski is already locked into his next fight. The former UFC heavyweight champion will headline BKFC KnuckleMania VI on February 7 in Philadelphia, stepping back into a setting where there are no misunderstandings about what’s expected.

Arlovski is set to go one-on-one against Ben Rothwell in a bare-knuckle heavyweight title bout, renewing a rivalry that goes back years, with Arlovski winning both of their previous fights. However, this version is different. Bare knuckle removes patience and safety nets, and Rothwell has made it clear that he is looking for payback rather than a decision.

For Andrei Arlovski, timing is crucial. While his name circulates online due to an unwelcome altercation, his focus is elsewhere. The former champion is not seeking attention or explanations. He’s preparing for another fight; this time with clear rules, and the outcome won’t be debated on shaky footage.