Jake Paul Announces MMA Debut After MVP-PFL Merger, Issues Challenge to UFC

For the longest time, Jake Paul‘s MMA debut felt like one of those “I’ll believe it when I see it” promises. But with Most Valuable Promotions partnering with the PFL to launch MVP MMA, ‘The Problem Child’ insists that the wait is almost over.

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Speaking to Sports Center after the blockbuster merger between the two promotions was announced, Jake Paul confirmed that he plans to return to the boxing ring later this year before finally transitioning to mixed martial arts in 2027.

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“I’ve been trying to make it happen for a long time, and it’s really just come down to negotiations behind the scenes,” Paul said. “I’m gonna go come back, hopefully later this year, into boxing and then looking to do MMA in 2027. So there’s still a long list of opponents out there that I wanna fight, massive names.

“I’m only developing my skill. I’m 29 years old. There’s still a long way for me to go on the path to world champion, and that’s what I want to be able to do and accomplish.”

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Jake Paul further stated in the interview that, after years of talking about competing in MMA, he has yet to begin formal MMA training. While he acknowledged his wrestling background could help, ‘The Problem Child’ stated that everything else would be new to him. As such, he’s still not sure how much of a difference there will be in training for an MMA fight versus a boxing fight.

Imago March 10, 2026, Inglewood, California, USA: Most Valuable Promotions Co-Founder JAKE PAUL looks on during a pre-fight press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz for Netflix s Rousey vs Carano event. Pre-Fight Press Conference For Netflix And Most Valuable Promotions Ronda Rousey Vs Gina Carano Fight PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAp224 20260310_znp_p224_012 Copyright: xBrandonxPollardx

“I don’t know,” he admitted. “That’s the funny thing. I’ve never even done a single day of MMA training.

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“I have a wrestling background. I grew up Division One, Ohio, wrestling in high school, but I’ve never actually said, ‘Hey, today we’re training MMA.’ So I’d imagine it’s very similar to boxing.”

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The announcement comes only days after the Wall Street Journal reported that MVP and the PFL are officially teaming up, with the PFL becoming the official MMA branch under the MVP banner.

Paul explained the vision behind the partnership, stating that the goal remains to provide fighters with a genuine alternative to the Dana White-led UFC.

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“We decided to team up with PFL to really go and change the landscape and give fighters the opportunity to have the viewership and the big paydays, and to go ahead and compete with the UFC head to head,” he said.

‘The Problem Child’ was set to make his MMA debut after signing with the PFL several years ago, but the two parted ways in January of this year. Now that MVP and the PFL are under the same umbrella, the 29-year-old is closer than ever to finally testing himself inside the cage.

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In his first statement after the merger, the YouTuber-turned-boxer reaffirmed his commitment to compete in MMA and invited fighters from other organizations to consider joining the new massive promotion.

“I look forward to putting my entire promotional muscle into our new company, returning to the boxing ring, and making my MVP MMA debut,” he said. “To all current MVP and PFL fighters, things just got bigger.

“To fighters fighting in other organizations, we are open for business when you are contractually free. The time for change is now. Welcome to MVP.”

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With MVP combining Netflix’s massive platform and promotional reach with the PFL’s existing roster and infrastructure, the new venture promises to be the most formidable rival to the UFC’s long-held dominance and monopoly in MMA. And, with Jake Paul’s MMA debut set for 2027, the attention quickly shifts to who will welcome him to MMA.

Who could Jake Paul face in his long-awaited MMA debut?

Perhaps the biggest name linked to the fight is Oleksandr Usyk. Rather than simply retiring after his boxing career, the undisputed heavyweight champion has repeatedly expressed a desire to test himself in mixed martial arts, even calling out Jake Paul by saying that he will be waiting for him “in the cage” after he retires from boxing.

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MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian later revealed that talks of an Usyk vs Paul MMA bout had taken place, and ‘The Problem Child’ himself confirmed that the matchup is “on both of our cards.”

Then there’s Nate Diaz, a matchup that’s been hanging around for years. The original plan when Jake Paul signed with the PFL was simple: box first, then settle the score in MMA. They ticked off the boxing part in 2023, with YouTuber-turned-boxer winning by unanimous decision after dropping Diaz in the fifth round, but the cage fight never really happened.

Fast forward to now, and the idea suddenly has new life. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ joined the MVP roster after competing at the promotion’s debut MMA event in May, thus putting the long-awaited rematch back on the table.

Mike Perry also remains a logical candidate. Jake Paul defeated the former UFC fighter in a boxing contest in 2024 by sixth-round TKO before responding to his pleas for an MMA rematch on social media.

“I’ll MMA this motherf—–, I already beat that a– in boxing,” Paul had responded on X.

Now, ‘Platinum’ strengthened his case by defeating Diaz at MVP MMA’s inaugural event, adding another high-profile opponent capable of drawing quick attention to this mega-fight.

Whoever eventually stands across from Jake Paul, the 29-year-old’s long-awaited move to MMA appears closer than ever, with the newly formed MVP MMA now offering the platform he has been chasing for years.