Jake Paul Branded a “Bully” as Mike Tyson Fight Hypocrisy Revealed Ahead of Gervonta Davis Bout

Jake Paul’s entry into boxing was seen as undesirable, with many boxers calling him out for distorting the whole sport. Despite the backlash, things have worked out for him just fine, with his last match against Mike Tyson causing server failure on Netflix. Now, ‘El Gallo’ has landed yet another big name as his opponent, Gervonta Davis, who’s literally one of the biggest stars in boxing today.

However, Jake Paul‘s fight announcement with Gervonta Davis has drawn a lot of heat from fighters and fans alike. One of the most recent among the bunch is UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Michael Bisping, who claimed that this boxing match is nothing but a massive letdown. Here’s what he had to say.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Michael Bisping calls Jake Paul a “bully”

The initial talks about Jake Paul’s next opponent were about Anthony Joshua, and the 35-year-old’s team had confirmed that discussions were indeed taking place behind the scenes. Well, ‘AJ’ certainly is a tough nut to crack, and Paul may have been aware of that, as reports claim he wanted an exhibition fight. But Joshua wasn’t sold on the idea of anything other than a pro fight. Maybe that’s where Gervonta Davis came in and accepted an exhibition showdown.

However, Michael Bisping claims that Jake Paul should have never picked Gervonta Davis, a boxing lightweight, as an opponent. That’s especially because of the massive weight difference. After comparing Paul’s weight in his fight against Mike Tyson with Gervonta Davis’ weight, the difference appeared to be around a hundred pounds, which is certainly a jarring thing to comprehend.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Jake Paul is taking on… Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, a man that is a lightweight in boxing. Now, lightweight in MMA is 155 lbs. Lightweight in boxing [is] 135 lbs,” Michael Bisping stated on YouTube. “Jake Paul. I think when he weighed in for Mike Tyson, [he] was 227 lbs. That is, if I’m not mistaken, a 92-pound weight difference. Almost a hundred-pound weight difference. It’s insane. Let’s say he comes in [with] 200 lbs. It’s still a 65-pound weight advantage, which is absolutely ridiculous.”



Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Jake Paul has mentioned his wish to become a world champion one day, but Michael Bisping believes he can never prove his worth with fights like these exhibition bouts against smaller and older opponents. But apart from sharing some advice with the 28-year-old, Bisping gave him a reality check, calling him nothing less than a weight bully.

“How can you be out there claiming to want to fight the best people on the planet and then going out there and taking on a guy that is maybe 92 lbs heavier… That is called one thing. That’s called being a bully,” Bisping added. “If you want respect from your peers, if you want everyone on the planet to look at you and take you seriously and give you credit as a boxer, you have to take on challenges that are real.”



via Imago Puerto Rico: MVP Open Workouts SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO Jake El Gallo de Dorado Paul, is training in an open workouts for the public. March 2 Boxing Fight Coliseo De Puerto Rico. MVP Open Workouts, Distrito T- Mobile on February 28, 2024 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. SAN JUAN Puerto Rico Puerto Rico NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xEdgardoxMedinax Editorial use only

While such fights seem to rub the people in the fight community the wrong way, some popular journalists claim that such fights have always been part of boxing. And guess what? It’s not even Jake Paul’s fault that these kinds of fights are gaining traction.

Is Paul the face of “circus” fights?

Renowned combat sports journalists Adam Catterall and Gareth A. Davis recently spoke on talkSPORT’s YouTube channel about the Davis vs Paul fight, with the latter sharing a thought-provoking take on the boxing game. Claiming that Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor was the fight that started it all, he highlighted that whenever there is money to be made, people will always go for it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We had Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather six or seven years ago. That was MMA meeting boxing… That was a circus,” Gareth Davis stated. “There’s always circus events in boxing. There’s always has been. When money is to be made, people make the matchups. The only reason Gervonta Davis is taking that fight is to make money.”

As long as the money keeps flowing, Jake Paul many take his time before making his championship dreams come true. Or do you think his championship dreams are uncertain? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below, and give us your take on the fight against Gervonta Davis.