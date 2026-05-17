Jake Paul Calls Dana White Insecure for Piggybacking Off Rousey-Carano to Announce Conor McGregor’s Next Fight

Jake Paul did not take kindly to Dana White hijacking headlines during the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card. During the post-fight press conference, MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian mentioned how the UFC CEO’s announcement came during Francis Ngannou‘s walkout.

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So, as expected, Jake Paul, who was unaware of it all till then, was instantly triggered.

“What happened? Oh, the coke head is back,” he said, referring to Conor McGregor. “This is, yeah, that’s cool, bro. Cool, drop it during our event. Doesn’t matter.

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“That just shows how pressed they are. Little insecure boys trying to piggyback off of our event and try to put some news over top of us. It’s not gonna work, buddy.”

This blunt reaction came after Dana White unexpectedly went live on Instagram and announced that Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 would headline UFC 329 during International Fight Week. However, it was the timing that immediately became the real story online.

Fans quickly noticed how the announcement dropped almost perfectly alongside Francis Ngannou’s entrance. So, given the long-running bitterness between Dana White and ‘The Predator,’ many believed the move was intentional rather than coincidence.

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That suspicion only grew because Ngannou recently talked about his sudden exit from the UFC and how it was a move motivated by respect rather than money.

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“It wasn’t money,” he told Daniel Cormier. “I think the mistake that the UFC made was that we got to the point where I felt like they hit my ego.

“I felt like I wasn’t respected at that point.”

Longtime fans also remembered this would hardly be the first time the UFC boss counter-programmed a rival event. Years ago, the UFC famously booked Anderson Silva in a random non-title light heavyweight fight on Spike TV specifically to compete against Affliction’s pay-per-view card.

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So, it was no surprise that Jake Paul too believed that the announcement was a deliberate move. But what made it even more personal was that it involved none other than Conor McGregor. The two have had years of bad blood themselves through failed fight talks and endless social media jibes.

So in one night, the UFC, MVP, Francis Ngannou, Conor McGregor, Dana White, and Jake Paul all ended up tangled in the same messy spotlight battle.

Now, it would be interesting to see how Conor McGregor or Dana White responds to it and if the UFC CEO will accept that what he did was a deliberate move against Jake Paul. But while we are yet to hear from him, Conor McGregor and his opponent have already broken their silence.

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Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are already hyping up Dana White’s big card after Jake Paul’s MVP sabotage

While Jake Paul was accusing Dana White of trying to steal the Netflix spotlight, Conor McGregor and Max Holloway wasted little time in achieving precisely what the UFC probably hoped they would: creating chaos online.

Minutes after the bout was confirmed, Conor McGregor shared a flashback image from their first meeting in 2013 and issued a warning.

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“You’re gonna put respect on my motherf—– name,” he wrote on X.

‘The Notorious’ then doubled down on the trash talk after seeing several fight fans claim Max Holloway could be a nightmare comeback opponent following a five-year layoff. Rather than going on a tirade, the Irishman simply wrote, “Lol,” to deny the narrative.

Just like their first fight, the war of words would be no one-sided affair either. And ‘Blessed’ made sure of this by posting footage of himself dropping Conor McGregor with a head kick during their first fight.

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“Nah, big dog, you gonna put some respect on my name,” he captioned it.

Max Holloway later shared the official UFC 329 promo clip, which prompted the Irishman to respond.

“I’m gonna son you, child. Again,” Conor McGregor wrote.

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“We gonna find out Saturday night,” Holloway shot back.

That exchange alone probably accomplished exactly everything the UFC hoped for when Dana White suddenly dropped the announcement during the Netflix event.

Whether it was deliberate sabotage or not, the strategy definitely succeeded, as the MMA world quickly went from debating Francis Ngannou’s return to obsessing about Conor McGregor’s comeback fight.